Starbucks is falling further into the season with the introduction of the new Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte on Thursday, September 19, in addition to Starbucks Rewards offers this September.

Inspired by the popular flavor and aroma of homemade pecan pie, Starbucks Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte features soft and balanced Starbucks Blonde Espresso that perfectly complements creamy oatmilk, nutty flavors of pecan, rich brown buttery notes and holiday baking spices, finished off with a pecan crunch topping. Available hot and iced (with nondairy Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam), in U.S. stores for a limited time while supplies last. Customers can also add a pecan twist to their favorite beverage by customizing it with Starbucks new Salted Pecan Cream Cold Foam, infused with pecan syrup. Available as dairy or nondairy.

Fall is in the Air With fall in the air, Starbucks and Delta Air Lines are surprising travelers with an early taste of the new Iced Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte today, September 18. Delta travelers will be among the first to taste the new latte at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and LaGuardia Airport before it becomes available at U.S. Starbucks stores tomorrow.

More fall fun with Starbucks Rewards: Starbucks Rewards members can fall in love with new offers this season, including Triple Stars every Tuesday* and 2 drinks for $10 or 4 drinks for $20 every Saturday* throughout the month of September. Not a Starbucks Rewards member? Sign up and enjoy a free handcrafted drink with a qualifying purchase anytime during your first week.*

