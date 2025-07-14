Starbucks “secret menu” has been a thing for years – and beginning July 14 – it’s official as the secret menu comes to the Starbucks app. Also launching on July 14 is the secret menu contest where customers can submit their favorite drink customization for a chance to have their creation featured on the secret menu and win a $25,000 grand prize.

From twists on fan favorites to completely new creations, the secret menu – which can be found in the “offers” tab of the app – will regularly feature new drink customizations (aka secret menu drinks).

To kick off the launch, four customized beverages will debut today (7/14) in the Starbucks app:

Cookies on top : For cookies and cream lovers, order a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumble topping.

For cookies and cream lovers, order a Cold Brew with two pumps of vanilla syrup, Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam and cookie crumble topping. Dragonfruit glow-up a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by adding peach juice blend, then have it blended and topped off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam.

a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Refresher by adding peach juice blend, then have it blended and topped off with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam. Lemon, tea & pearls : Black tea and lemonade make a perfect pair – add an extra pop of flavor with raspberry-flavored popping pearls to take it to the next level.

: Black tea and lemonade make a perfect pair – add an extra pop of flavor with raspberry-flavored popping pearls to take it to the next level. Just add white mocha with a new spin on the Iced Brown Sugar Oatmilk Shaken Espresso by adding two pumps of White Chocolate Mocha Sauce and topping it with Vanilla Sweet Cream Cold Foam on top.

The secret menu contest: From July 14–July 20, Starbucks customers and partners (employees) can enter their favorite drink into the secret menu contest. Entries will then be narrowed down to four final customized beverages, with each finalist’s creation featured on the secret menu from August 18-25 and receiving a $5,000 prize. From August 18–20, fans can vote for their favorite on @Starbucks Instagram, and the Grand Prize winner will receive an additional $25,000 prize. Full details are available at secretmenucontest.starbucks.com.