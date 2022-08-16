Stealth Health Releases New TiDBiTS Candy

Ventura, CA based emerging company Stealth Health, Inc. has announced its launch of TiDBiTS Candy, a premium ingredient gummy candy that is available online and in stores. TiDBiTS can be found on their website, www.tidbitscandy.com among other online retailers such as Amazon and Bitewell. They expect to have an omnichannel commercialization approach including national and regional natural grocery retailers, national conventional retailers, and major food service roll-outs this year.



TiDBiTS Candy is proudly a female-founded and mother-led brand.



Endless nights of binging on traditional gummy candy and the repercussions that ensued led TiDBiTS founder, Kristi Vartanian, on a quest to find a better-for-you candy option. The stay-at-home mom was disappointed time and time again with the flavor profile and ingredients of what was currently on the market.



With zero desire to quit her candy habit and a little desperation, Kristi, along with her husband, David, set out to create their own.



David, a serial entrepreneur and brand whisperer to some of the largest global food and beverage companies has Co-Founded, launched, and scaled emerging brands for Constellation Brand Ventures, Anheuser-Busch InBev ZX Ventures, and PepsiCo Ventures. He has now turned his sights to the confection category, one he is very familiar with having started his career 15 years ago with The Hershey Company and taking increasing sales responsibilities at the confectionary category leader domestically.



TiDBiTS Candy has only 4g of sugar per bag and is made with prebiotics from plant-based fiber. Bursting with flavor from real fruit juice, TiDBiTS has committed itself to delivering a premium better-for-you candy with ingredients you can pronounce. It's free from sugar alcohols, artificial sweeteners, and artificial coloring. TiDBiTS was also thoughtfully made without corn syrup, allulose, or IMO’s (isomalto-oligosaccharides).



David and Kristi recognized a major health epidemic that was occurring across the country. Ultra-mass-produced foods with ingredients made in labs have saturated our food systems. One out of every seven Americans or roughly 47 million have diabetes. From 2000 to 2020, U.S. obesity prevalence increased from 30.5% to 41.9%. During the same time, the prevalence of severe obesity increased from 4.7% to 9.2% according to the CDC.



Like Kristi, most are unwilling to make extreme lifestyle changes. When David and Kristi looked across the landscape of other categories notorious for being filled with questionable ingredients, like soda, chips, and ice cream, they found the candy category was significantly larger than any of these other categories and yet lacked an alternative option that hit the mark on flavor, texture, and ingredients.



TiDBiTS is excited to meet consumer and retailer demands while helping do their part to reverse the current health epidemic within the United States. Consumers will save over 90% of their sugar intake compared to traditional confection by swapping their sweets with TiDBiTS Candy.