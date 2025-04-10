Subway, one of the world’s largest restaurant brands announced Greg Lyons will join the company as Global Chief Marketing Officer (GCMO) on May 19.

Lyons will be a member of Subway’s executive leadership team and report directly to Interim Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Carrie Walsh, responsible for leading Subway’s global marketing, culinary, digital platforms, data and insights, and other business transformation teams. He will also work directly with Publicis’ Leo New York, Subway’s new U.S. creative agency of record, to lead a transformative, guest-centric marketing strategy.

“With more than 25 years of experience in the industry, Greg is widely respected for his ability to renew iconic brands through integrated, consumer-led marketing,” said Subway Interim CEO Carrie Walsh. “We are honored to welcome Greg to the team and confident he will be instrumental in our continued journey to elevate Subway’s position as a global leader in the sandwich market.”

A seasoned marketing professional, Lyons was most recently the CMO of PepsiCo Beverages North America Portfolio, where he drove a dynamic approach to strategy, communications and innovation to transform PepsiCo’s beverage portfolio. During his tenure, Lyons led the Pepsi brand to achieve 18 consecutive quarters of growth and supported popular brands, like Gatorade, Pure Leaf and MTN DEW.

“I’ve been a fan of the Subway brand for as long as I can remember, and it’s an honor to join the company at such an exciting moment in its journey,” said Lyons. “I look forward to building on Subway’s iconic legacy and bringing its creative strategy to life in bold, innovative ways.”

Lyons’ appointment as GCMO supports Subway’s continued focus as the freshest, most convenient and most affordable sandwich option on the market. The brand also remains committed to smart growth to help boost franchisee profitability and elevate its position in the market globally.