Subway celebrates the season of love with a sweet deal for all footlong lovers to share with their Valentines.

Starting February 10 for a limited time, fans can use promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app to order their most beloved footlong and get another footlong free.* Whether planning a Galentine’s Day, friendly hangout or a night with a special someone, Subway is making your next meal an “Eat Cute” with freshly made, quality sandwiches to love and share.

While Subway sparks your next sub connection, the brand is also celebrating superfans who have made Subway a permanent part of their love story. In 2017, Julie and Zack Williams visited their local Subway for sandwiches and left with a soulmate. They sealed the deal with their wedding in 2021, made even tastier with a footlong-inspired photo shoot at the Subway where they met.

“Eight years ago, my mom noticed a cute guy grabbing a sandwich at our local Subway. I’m so glad she decided to embarrass me by sharing my phone number because I ended up meeting the love of my life,” said Julie Williams. “This year we’ll celebrate four years of marriage and four years since Subway gave us the coolest wedding photo shoot – decked out with our favorite subs and a footlong wrapped convertible!”

For Subway superfan Allen Johnstone and his wife Krystyna, love and sandwiches go hand-in-hand—like 25 years of their weekly date at their local Subway. Allen and Krystina have been making memories every Thursday with 1,300 dates over their favorite footlongs.

“Every week for the last 25 years, my wife and I have enjoyed our favorite subs together in our favorite local restaurant. It’s our alone time free from the everyday hustle and bustle to keep our love alive,” said Allen Johnstone. “Our family, friends and the Subway staff know that these tasty footlongs have been a major part of our love story. Now, we’re looking forward to the next 25 years of lunch dates at Subway.”

This year, every Valentine’s Day celebration deserves a Subway eat cute. Simply use promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the Subway app to place a footlong order and take home another footlong free.

*Redeemable on Subway App/online orders only. Free sub of equal/lesser price. Add-ons addt’l. Plus tax. 1 per order. Cannot combine with other offers. Excludes Footlong Snacks, The Beast/5 Meat Italian, and the Garlic Roast Beef. Limited time. US only.