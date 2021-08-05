Sweetgreen Launches Late Summer Menu

sweetgreen, the seasonal restaurant with the mission of connecting people to real food, launched its late summer menu launches on Thursday. The latest menu invites diners to enjoy the best of the remaining summer months with ripe, seasonal flavors to match -- think ingredients like sweet, roasted corn + peppers and exotic starfruit.

Back by popular demand is the Elote Bowl, made with goat cheese, roasted corn + peppers, heirloom tomatoes, tortilla chips, cilantro, cabbage, warm quinoa, arugula and topped with a cilantro lime vinaigrette dressing.

For those making their way to South Florida, sweetgreen is tapping into the abundance of tropical ingredients available in Miami and dropping a exclusive item for the market - the Tropical Starfruit Bowl, made with roasted chicken, locally sourced starfruit from LNB Groves, cabbage, tomatoes, crispy rice, goat cheese, arugula, kale, basil and topped with a pesto vinaigrette.

sweetgreen’s late summer menu is available starting today through October 6.