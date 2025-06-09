Summer just got cooler! Celebrate National Ice Blended Day with The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf on June 11th and sip your favorite Ice Blended drinks for just $3 (regular size) from 12-6pm.

This one-day deal highlights a summer lineup of bold, refreshing flavors—available for a limited time from June 4 through August 19, 2025. Enjoy a mix of returning favorites and new creations that celebrate The Coffee Bean’s flavor heritage:

Ultimate Cold Brew Ice Blended – Cold brew blended with chocolate-covered espresso beans, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

– Cold brew blended with chocolate-covered espresso beans, topped with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle. CaraMocha Ice Blended – A rich remix of the classic Mocha, blended and drizzled with caramel.

– A rich remix of the classic Mocha, blended and drizzled with caramel. Pure CaraMocha Ice Blended – A chocolate-forward twist on the Caramel Ice Blended, made with chocolate powder.

– A chocolate-forward twist on the Caramel Ice Blended, made with chocolate powder. Ube Coconut Affogato Ice Blended – A creamy blend of ube and coconut, finished with espresso and whipped cream.

Additionally, through June 19th-August 14th – on Thursday’s from 12–6 PM, guests can grab a Regular Mocha or Vanilla Ice Blended® drink for just $4 (limit 2 per transaction; paid modifiers not included).