Tim Hortons Releases Holiday Beverage Lineup

Starting today at Tim Hortons restaurants across the U.S., guests can start getting into the holiday spirit with every cup of coffee and box of donuts they enjoy with holiday packaging featuring whimsical graphic touches including a heart-nosed reindeer, holiday trees with a coffee cup base, and donut-shaped ornaments, wreathes and snowmen.

Guests can also enjoy the annual limited-time festive menu and purchase Tim Hortons holiday merchandise, including holiday-themed ceramic mugs, a matching tree ornament and festive stainless steel tumblers.

The holiday beverages lineup includes:

Holiday Tree Donut: A yeast tree-shaped donut filled with venetian cream and topped with green fondant and festive nonpareil sprinkles.

Peppermint Hot Chocolate: A velvety Hot Chocolate and Chocolate Peppermint flavored beverage topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Mocha Latte: A creamy espresso-base and Peppermint Mocha flavored beverage served Hot or cold, topped with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces.

Peppermint Mocha Iced Capp is back in our holiday menu, blends the flavors of A rich Chocolate mint Peppermint syrup with our classic frozen coffee beverage, topped off with whipped topping and sprinkled with crunchy Peppermint pieces