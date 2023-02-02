Trailer Birds Hot Chicken to Celebrate National Tater Tot Day

Trailer Birds Hot Chicken is celebrating National Tater Tot Day with a dash of its signature Nashville heat. Get your hands on Nashville hot chicken with a side of hot tots for take out.

Calling all foodies and tender lovers, join Trailer Birds festivities on February 2, the go to ghost kitchen concept from Dickey’s Restaurant Brands. This hot chicken restaurant has traditional and specialty tater tots that will satisfy any and all of your carb cravings. Plus, the tots are accompanied by four of their signature hand crafted dips — ranch, blue cheese, comeback sauce, and jalapeño cheese sauce. On National Tater Tot Day, Trailer Birds is offering $1 Regular Tater Tots and $4.99 Nashville Tots. Limit two per customer.

“If you can take the heat, Trailer Birds is the perfect place to get your fix of tasty tater tots,” says Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. “Guests can pair their tots with Trailer Birds’ Nashville hot chicken tenders and sandwiches, sides and desserts. Come celebrate with your favorite Legit. Texas. Barbecue. Brand and see if you can handle the heat!

Trailer Birds offers bold, crispy, Nashville hot chicken available for pickup or delivery with cooked-to-order levels of zero to hella hot sauce. Trailer Birds doesn’t come with any other bells and whistles because the bold flavor speaks for itself. With Hot Tenders, Hot Chicken Sandwiches, specialty tater tots, and hand cut fry options, Trailer Birds has you covered when the hot chicken craving hits.

Dickey’s virtual brand, Trailer Birds, is available via pickup or delivery. The menu is available via trailerbirds.com or through the Trailer Birds app. Trailer Birds marks Dickey’s fourth virtual brand. The company jumped into the virtual space with Wing Boss in April 2021 and followed up with the launch of Big Deal Burger and Barbecue at Home.