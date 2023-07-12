Veggie Grill Rolls Out New Loyalty Program Powered by Thanx

Veggie Grill, the world's foremost destination for convenient, craveable, plant-based food, announced its brand new loyalty program and digital ordering experiences powered by Thanx, the leading loyalty and guest engagement platform. Veggie Grill upgraded to Thanx from their previous provider to deliver a more modern and experiential approach to loyalty while upgrading their app and digital ordering channels.

The relaunch is timely, as many restaurants are seeking ways to gain a digital competitive advantage while innovating how guests can interact with the brand. While in the past, operators may have felt hesitant to implement or transition to new technologies, operators are now feeling urgency to offer guests a best-in-class experience, both digitally and on-premise.

Veggie Grill selected Thanx to deliver a seamless loyalty transition from the Punchh platform. Over 300k members were transferred by Thanx without disruption to the guest experience. Upon launch, loyalty members see all previous rewards and account data, all automatically imported into the new program while the Veggie Grill app experience is refreshed overnight. Veggie Grill now offers loyalty members a more dynamic program, featuring a rich rewards marketplace of over seven items for guests to choose from. Veggie Grill program members can now earn one point for every dollar spent and are rewarded with $5 off their first order of $15+ just for enrolling in the program in addition to a free entree on their birthday.

With Thanx, Veggie Grill introduces a thoughtfully designed tiers program in addition to a points system, adding additional sophistication to the new program. Now, program members can earn access to three different unique tiers, all with a variety of exclusive perks and experiences.

The entry-level “Fan” tier rewards customers with enrollment perks and access to the brand’s rewards marketplace.

“Supporter” tier customers receive a free fountain drink with every order, a free cookie once a month, and 50 bonus points.

Super Veggie Grill fans in the “Ambassador” tier receive a free cookie with every order, a free starter or shared item once a month, early access to menu items, and 100 bonus points.

“We are thrilled about the launch of our new loyalty program and upgraded digital ordering experiences. We selected Thanx to power more sophisticated marketing and both our casual guests and super fans are already enjoying the new app and tiers program. From the Operator’s perspective, the intuitive UI allows us easier segment/offer creation and streamlined access to actionable data. We are excited to deliver a fresh loyalty program while offering best-in-class digital experiences, ultimately bringing our delicious plant-based food to more guests,” says Robert Baek, VP of IT at Veggie Grill.

"Veggie Grill is a category creator — one of the original innovators in plant-based dining. Now, that innovation is matched across their digital experiences and loyalty program, giving guests more reasons to order direct,” says Zach Goldstein, CEO and Founder of Thanx. “Many brands assume that loyalty transitions are going to be painful for consumers and operators alike — but Veggie Grill transitioned hundreds of thousands of loyalty members from their legacy program to Thanx overnight with an automatic app update and rewards transition."

Download Veggie Grill’s new mobile app in the Apple Store or through Google Play.