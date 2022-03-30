Voodoo Doughnut Helping Raise Funds to Fight Ovarian Cancer

Voodoo Doughnut announced its quarterly give-back campaign, partnering with HERA Ovarian Cancer Foundation (HERA) through the creation of the exclusive Cherry Time doughnut. Available through June 27, 2022, at Voodoo Doughnut locations, the Cherry Time is a raised yeast doughnut coated in smooth chocolate icing, filled with whipped cherry filling, finished with a drizzle of almond icing and slices, and topped with a maraschino cherry.

A portion of the proceeds from every Cherry Time doughnut sold will go directly to HERA’s mission to eliminate ovarian cancer by promoting health, empowerment, research, and awareness. Cherry Time will be sold at participating Voodoo Doughnut locations in Portland and Eugene, OR; Vancouver, WA; Austin and Houston, TX; and Denver, CO.

“We are beyond grateful to continue our partnership with Voodoo Doughnut. HERA Ovarian Cancer Foundation raises money to support cutting edge research to encourage early detection, find improved treatments, and work towards a future cure for a disease that takes far too many women, far too early. Without clear symptoms or a diagnostic test, most cases of ovarian cancer are not identified until late stages, when treatment options are few and often unsuccessful. Research in this field is terribly underfunded. Our grants not only support much needed scientific studies, they often lead promising researchers to a career fighting ovarian cancer. Equally as important, HERA helps our community members gain the knowledge, confidence, and resources to fully understand and advocate for the direction of their healthcare. Our goal is to empower women to ask the right questions, recognize symptoms, and create awareness of this disease, while actively funding research to provide better options,” says Heidi Wells, HERA Ovarian Cancer Foundation President.

“We are proud to partner with HERA for a second year and support their efforts through continued research, awareness, and education. Giving back to important causes, such as HERA, is one of Voodoo’s fundamental values,” adds Chris Schultz, Voodoo Doughnut CEO.