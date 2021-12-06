Wendy's Offers Free Food Options in December

Wendy's is offering guests four weeks of free food throughout December.

Let Wendy’s Give You That Warm and Cozy Feeling: With the weather outside frightful, Wendy’s is bringing a tasty new offer to town each week to make December delightful. These one-time use, delicious in-app offers are sure to heat things up and help you combat the cold. Simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

o Week One (Dec. 6 – 12): Buy one, get one Spicy Chicken Sandwich

o Week Two (Dec. 13 – 19): Buy one, get one Dave’s Single

o Week Three (Dec 20 – 26): Free small chili with purchase

o Week Four (Dec 27 – Jan 2): Free 6 pc nuggets with purchase

Snuggle Up with Hot & Crispy Fries: The new Hot & Crispy Fries are still the star of the season with free fry offers via mobile app offer. You can snag this offer once a week - simply apply the mobile offer to your mobile order or scan the mobile offer in-restaurant or in the drive-thru.

o Week One (Dec. 6 – 12): Free any size fry with purchase

o Week Two (Dec. 13 – 19): Free any size fry with purchase

o Week Three (Dec. 20 – 26): Free Baconator Fries with purchase

o Week Four (Dec. 27 – Jan. 2): Free Baconator Fries with purchase

Best Return Policy of the Season: Thanks to Wendy’s Hot & Crispy Guarantee, if your fries aren’t hot and crispy when you receive them, Wendy’s will replace them, no questions asked.

Let it Snow...More Deals

Wake Up with Wendy’s $1 Biscuit Offer: Wendy’s is extending its Sausage or Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just a buck through December 19th. Order online, via the Wendy's mobile app or head to your nearest Wendy's restaurant to secure this steal of a deal! Want more holiday biscuit cheer? Check out our Pinterest board. Bah Humbug on Biscuits? Score $2 off any breakfast combo via an in-app offer. This offer refreshes weekly, so you can treat yourself once a week to this morning offer!



Have Yourself A Merry Lunch and Dinner: You can also gift yourself $2 off any premium lunch or dinner combo. Just like the breakfast combo offer, this in-app offer refreshes weekly, meaning you can treat yourself with four different premium combos this month.



‘Tis the Giving Season:

Fa Lala Lalala...Frosty Key Tags Are BACK: By purchasing a Key Tag from now through January 31 for just $2, fans will receive one free Jr. Frosty with any purchase every. single. day. in 2022. You can either buy your key tag at participating U.S. Wendy’s locations or via the mobile app, and proceeds from sales go directly to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption (DTFA)!

To continue spreading holiday cheer, Wendy’s is also offering the gift of $0 delivery fee in-app all month long.