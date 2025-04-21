White Castle is in a “fowl” and dirty mood this month with the return of its value-centric Chicken Rings deal and the introduction of two new “dirty drinks.”

From now through June 29, America’s first fast-food restaurant is offering 12 of its mouth-watering Chicken Rings for a significant savings off everyday menu pricing. Fresh for 2025, White Castle is offering the new Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings because the marriage of Chicken Rings and cheddar cheese was meant to be. The Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings have the perfect dusting of seasoning made with real cheddar cheese, creating a new take on a fun item with a bold, craveable flavor.

“Value doesn’t mean you have to compromise on great taste, and you’ll find an explosion of flavor in every single bite of both the classic and the new Cheddar Blast Chicken Rings,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle. “Families will always find value and quality perfectly paired during every visit to a Castle.”

Cravers can enjoy White Castle’s famous all-white meat, lightly breaded and uniquely shaped Chicken Rings as the main entrée or paired with their favorite White Castle Sliders.

White Castle is getting dirty!

White Castle is getting dirty with the introduction of two White Castle Dirty Drinks:

White Castle Dirty Orange, made with Fanta Orange soda and a splash of sweet cream creamer

White Castle Dirty Lime Cola, made with Coca-Cola Lime cola and a splash of sweet cream creamer

These delectably dirty soft drinks are sure to quench thirsts and will pair nicely with an order of the 12 Chicken Rings for $3.99 or any menu item, including the 24/7 breakfast menu.

Every Day Value Offers

Members of Craver Nation Rewards, the free-to-join loyalty program that brings high-value perks, points and rewards for members, have an exclusive offer to get two free small soft drinks with the purchase of 20 Chicken Rings. Additionally, Craver Nation Rewards members can receive a free 12-piece Chicken Ring with any purchase over $1. The offer must be redeemed in White Castle’s app and shown to a team member at the time of purchase.