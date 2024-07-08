Zaxbys is leveling up its iconic Fingerz with the introduction of new Chicken Finger Tacos. The limited-time offer brings together two classic food favorites — chicken and tacos — in a way only Zaxbys can with two new signature sauces.

Starting July 8, Zax fans can live every day like it’s Taco Tuesday with the brand’s latest menu item, available in two bold, flavor-packed variations:

Chipotle Ranch with Pico Tacos: Brings an iconic Zaxbys hand-breaded chicken finger together with shredded Iceberg lettuce, Cheddar Jack cheese and Pico de Gallo, smothered in Zaxbys mild heat Chipotle Ranch sauce and nestled in a warmed flour tortilla.

Avocado Ranch BLT Tacos: Features a Zaxbys signature, hand-breaded chicken finger served between sliced Roma tomatoes, hickory hardwood-smoked bacon and shredded Iceberg lettuce, drizzled in Zaxbys new Avocado Ranch and placed in a warmed flour tortilla.

“With summertime upon us, we are taking our classic Chicken Fingerz up a notch and announcing it’s taco time! Nothing is better than bringing two popular food items everyone loves together in our latest innovation: the Chicken Finger Taco” said Patrick Schwing, Zaxbys Chief Marketing and Strategy Officer. “And you won’t find a new Zaxbys offering without our signature, saucy spin. Our latest sauces, Chipotle Ranch and Avocado Ranch, are guaranteed to spice up our menu this summer and keep fans coming back for more.”

Fans can satisfy their taco cravings with a 3 Chicken Finger Tacos with Drink meal for an average of $10.19 or make any meal taco-tastic by adding a single Taco for just $3 at Zaxbys locations everywhere. Fans can earn double points with Zax Rewardz when they order a 3 Tacos with Drink meal from now through July 14. To join Zax Rewardz, customers can simply download the Zaxbys app on Google Play or the App Store or sign up online at zaxbys.com/rewards. Still hungry for more? Zaxbys is also adding Fried Cheesecake Bites with Strawberry Sauce to the menu starting today. The sweet treat includes an 8-count of pullable, dippable, poppable, battered and deep-fried cream cheese cheesecake served with a side of naturally flavored strawberry sauce. A new addition