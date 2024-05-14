Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted drinks and wide variety of eats and treats, today announced its refreshing $4 Energy Infusions – available Monday, May 20.

Ziggi’s Coffee will offer $4 Energy Infusions to guests through its loyalty program – good for any flavor, any size – to fuel the start of unforgettable summer adventures. From the refreshing waves of Beach Bum to the tropical vibes of Island Breeze, all Energy Infusions are the perfect pick-me-up for the sunny days ahead. Crafted with a base of Ziggi’s signature energy drink and infused with a medley of fun and refreshing flavor combinations, guests can visit any Ziggi’s location to cash in on the limited time deal exclusively through the loyalty program.

To add a splash of excitement, guests will receive a free exclusive Beach Bum sticker with each Infusion purchase, available while supplies last.