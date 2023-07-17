Marketing Ideas to Help Your Burger Joint Stand Out

the big game or an easy, quick dinner option when the customer doesn’t want to cook. IBISWorld finds that there are nearly 92,000 burger joints in the country. So, it’s vital that your restaurant uses the best of the best quick-service marketing ideas in order to influence customers to choose them over the other option down the street from them.

Direct Mailers

These campaigns are a powerful tool for burger restaurants to reach potential customers in their local market. Eye-catching mailers that showcase enticing food visuals and irresistible offers pique the interest of potential customers and encourage them to visit the restaurant.

Personalization is key. Segmenting the mailing list based on demographics and preferences ensures the message resonates with the right audience.

New Mover Mailers

Similar to direct mailers, new mover mailers are a great tool to put your restaurant’s name in front of potential new customers. New mover mailers provide a unique opportunity to introduce your burger joint to individuals who have recently moved to your area before they check out any of your competition. These people are actively searching for new places to dine and explore, making them receptive to local restaurant suggestions and mailers. By offering a warm welcome and an attractive introductory offer through targeted mailers, you can effectively capture the attention of these potential customers and convert them into loyal customers.

Our company mails new residents a welcome package filled with one-time-use housewarming offers, such as a gift certificate to a local burger joint. The gift certificate gets them in through your doors. Then, with exceptional customer service, you can earn their repeat business. Lastly, to encourage continued interest, the program sends a follow-up postcard mailer to get them back through your doors.

Loyalty Programs

Loyalty programs can be a game-changer for your burger joint. As humans, we love that personal connection. By offering rewards, exclusive discounts, and personalized experiences to repeat customers, you build a bond with them that makes them feel connected and appreciated. First, offer a deal when they sign up for the loyalty program or app, so it’s worth their time and effort to sign up. Then, encourage customers to spread positive commentary on your restaurant and incentivize referrals with the loyalty program.

Leverage mobile apps or physical loyalty cards to make the program accessible and user-friendly. The mobile app gives you another advertising channel. You can send push notifications to keep you in front of loyal customers.

Social Media, Digital Ads and Google Review Engagement

In today’s world, it’s crucial for restaurants to meet their customers where they spend their free time—social media. Use location-based digital advertising on Facebook and Instagram to target local customers.

Then, engaging with your target audience through platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, you can share mouth-watering images of your burgers, interact with customers in real-time, and build a community around your brand. You can encourage customers to post content of them enjoying your restaurant by offering them deals or chances to win something.

BrightLocal reports that 87 percent of people checked Google reviews to evaluate local businesses last year. That means a majority of your potential customers will look at what people are saying on Google. Responding to those reviews in a quick, positive manner shows potential customers that you care. To increase the number of your quality reviews, encourage people to leave reviews while they’re at your burger joint.

In the crowded quick-service and burger restaurant markets, standing out is essential for your business to thrive. By employing effective marketing ideas, such as direct mailer campaigns, new mover mailers, loyalty programs, digital advertising, and social media engagement, you can carve your niche and attract a loyal customer base. Embrace and show off your brand. Make it authentic and build that relationship with your community. From there, you’ll watch your restaurant become the go-to destination on burger night for locals.

After serving our country as a US Army Medic, Michael Plummer, Jr. returned to the family business (Our Town America—the nation's premier New Mover Marketing franchise started by his father in 1972) in 2001 to work in the IT department. 15+ years later, Plummer now leads the business as its CEO and CTO—using his extensive technology/data experience to make Our Town America the savviest analytical player in the industry. A technology expert with more than 15 years of leadership experience, Michael Plummer, Jr. has helped Our Town America establish itself as the nation's fastest-growing and most successful New Mover Marketing franchise. With dozens of franchise partners located from coast to coast, Our Town America helps thousands of local business spark long-term, loyal relationships with countless new movers each and every year.