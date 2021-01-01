How Wendy's Changed the Fast-Food Breakfast Game

You’ve got to be kidding. That was Wendy’s U.S. president and chief commercial officer Kurt Kane’s first reaction as COVID-19 shut down the restaurant world in mid-March 2020. For Wendy’s, the timing was particularly off.

In the first week of the month, the company’s domestic same-store sales spiked 16 percent.

The culprit? Arguably the biggest menu and strategic initiative in recent quick-service history. Wendy’s had just launched breakfast—its fifth run at the daypart—in a more concerted and collective effort than ever before. The chain spent $20 million pre-launch and hired about 20,000 people.

“We were ready to go,” Kane says. “We had some huge platforms built around it. March Madness, with the NCAA sponsorship that we have. A fantastic media platform.”

While things were going “fantastically well,” Kane says, Wendy’s hadn’t hit the accelerator yet. It never got the chance.

When stay-at-home orders spread nationwide, breakfast was the meal most easily brought into homes. It was an uphill battle before the mountain became Everest. Pre-pandemic, The NPD Group estimated just 15 percent of food and beverages consumed at breakfast came from restaurants.

Tack on remote work and restricted mobility in a COVID climate, and breakfast, along with late-night, suffered the sharpest blow. Quick-service breakfast consumption dropped 35 percent in April from the previous year, compared to dinner’s decline of only 22 percent.

Kane says Wendy’s wasn’t tempted to stop breakfast or go backward. “We did have to rethink it a lot,” he says.

In this respect, the work Wendy’s did to differentiate 2020’s attempt came into focus.

The last time Wendy’s tried to crash the fast-food breakfast wars was 2010, with Roland Smith at the helm. The company rolled tests across six markets and set an early goal to reach 1,000 units (or 15–16 percent of its U.S. system) by the end of the following year. Financially, Wendy’s wanted to generate an incremental $150,000–$160,000 in sales in the first year—roughly $3,000 per week, per store—and reach $200,000 by year five. This implied breakfast could mix 10 percent of the business within the first year and expand to 12.5 percent by the fifth.

What ended up happening? Franchisees brought in closer to $2,700 per week, below breakeven, and with uncertain levels of cannibalization on lunch and dinner. Food costs for new items, like an artisan egg sandwich and Mornin’ Melt Panini, ran higher and pressed pilot stores 150–200 basis points above non-breakfast units.

And breakfast stalled somewhere in the 600-700 restaurant range.

When Wendy’s announced in September 2019 it was giving breakfast another go, the question was obvious: Why would this attempt succeed where others failed?

“Some of the things that had gotten in the way in the past were really just related to the fact that while we focused on making sure that we had really good and high-quality food that lived up to our brand reputation, we didn’t think enough about the operational implications,” Kane says. “We didn’t think enough about what the impact was at the restaurant when you go through that transition from breakfast to lunch and what that means. And it was just really hard to execute and operate.”