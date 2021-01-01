At White Castle, a Century of Cravings and Counting

“One of the things that we really want to continue to be known for is one, being a great place to work,” Lisa says. “Two, being one of the coolest brands for future generations. And that really involves continuing to be relevant and continuing to rethink how we’re offering our product to customers.”

There was a time, Richardson admits, when White Castle’s history led to a bit of stubbornness. “Someone would say, oh, we did that, it didn’t work,” he says. “And you’d go, when was that? That was in 1992.”

Lisa has fostered a spirit of innovation at White Castle in recent years, however, and it’s catapulted the brand forward, Richardson says. It’s allowed White Castle to take more risks, and grow even when innovations fall flat.

It’s an experience Lisa is familiar with. She once pitched her father on a five-item limited-edition menu back in the mid 2000s. The effort didn’t cut it. But White Castle took some menuboard learnings forward.

“I think that Bill really gave Lisa the chance to grow and learn and take on more, but then he gave her great encouragement to try things that maybe he wouldn’t have done or thought of,” Richardson says.

The brand even once created three separate concepts, completely different brands, and tried to bring them to market. “Candidly, they all failed pretty miserably,” Richardson says. Yet the product development, dining room décor, and internal processes gave White Castle “10 years of good ideas from the one thing that didn’t work,” he says.

And then there’s the risks that did land. Like Valentine’s Day reservations—a tradition that began in 1991. Or saying yes to “Harold & Kumar” in 2004. Even the decision to deploy “Flippy” an automated kitchen robot from Miso Robotics, to help prepare burgers in pilot stores (a 2.0, smaller version is coming).

White Castle introduced its Craver Nation loyalty program last year and built out an employee app to let workers access schedules, communicate, and adjust on the fly. The company’s four-story, 105,000-square-foot home office was rebuilt in 2019, unveiled that January, and includes everything from an over-sized wooden throne to a gift shop. And yes, a spiral slide that drops people from the second floor into the lobby.

White Castle has been on the same property since 1934, when it bought the building and 18 acres for $50,000. There are now five apartment buildings and a second office structure on-site, the rent and revenue of which White Castle uses to help pay for health insurance and retirement benefits for workers.

“We have a lot of team members who come to White Castle and think I’m only going to work here for three months until I find something better,” Lisa says. “But they end up staying for 10, 20, even 30 or 40 years.”

This past year, White Castle earned a “Great Place to Work Certification” based on a “Trust Index” survey conducted among the company’s employees. Eighty-one percent called White Castle a “great place to work”—22 percentage points higher than the average for U.S.-based companies.

In 1924, White Castle became one of the first businesses to offer health insurance to employees. Team members have always received free meals for working shifts. Every year, the chain honors employees with 15 years on the clock with its “Elaine Miseta Day,” named after an administrative assistant who spent 67 years with the company. White Castle hands out pins that say, “52 years to go!”

Part of the secret sauce is intangible—fostering a family-like vibe top-down throughout the ladder, manager to frontline worker, and every rung in between. The other deals with more visible innovations like the Flippy experiment, investing in new fryers, and replacing grills 20 years ago to make hourly employees’ jobs easier.

“We’re going to continue looking at ways that we can reinvent ourselves even though we’re 100 years old,” Lisa says.

John Kelley, White Castle’s chief people officer and a fourth-generation family member, regularly conducts engagement and loyalty surveys to take the pulse from the trenches. White Castle has done so since 1998, but ramped up communications in 2020 to address COVID concerns.

Another banner Lisa carries of late is White Castle’s evolution as a workforce. About 75 percent of the chain’s GMs and above are female. And 54 percent are diverse. “I see that as a core value of who we are,” she says.