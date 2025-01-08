From “National Measure Your Feet Day” to “Gorilla Suit Day,” the calendar is full of over-the-top days of celebration driven by marketing teams looking for creative opportunities to draw attention to their product. Some might argue that National Drinking Straw Day is among the worst offenders. Why celebrate a product many see as the poster child for single use plastic pollution? But the humble drinking straw has become a symbol for something entirely different—the role of innovation in eradicating harmful plastics from the planet.

The restaurant industry knows all too well the enormous challenge of eliminating plastic pollution. Hurdle after hurdle face owners determined to run businesses free from plastic. For starters, let’s face it, our country’s recycling system is broken and needs to be overhauled. Customers are routinely confused about which bin their cup, plate, or straw should be tossed into, and most plastic items don’t end up recycled anyway. The U.S. Department of Energy estimates that out of about 48 million tons of plastic waste generated each year, only about 5 percent gets recycled. It’s safe to say, we’re not recycling our way out of the plastics crisis.

The rise of greenwashing—misleading claims about sustainability—has also made it challenging for businesses to trust which products are genuinely eco-friendly. Consumers, too, are growing increasingly disillusioned with products that claim one thing but do another. This problem has caught the attention of policymakers who are taking action. A new California law penalizes greenwashers up to $500,000, and states like Washington and Maryland have implemented packaging standards designed to prevent greenwashing.

Third-party certifications are also critical in keeping greenwashers in check. Independent bodies such as TUV Austria and the Biodegradable Products Institute (BPI) assure businesses the products they’re purchasing will indeed safely return to earth. Any product claiming to be eco-friendly without these reputable certifications should be met with skepticism.

Daunting tasks like enforcing greenwashing policies and rebuilding the country’s recycling infrastructure make it seem as though the war against plastic is a losing fight. But take heart, there’s hope in innovation. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) includes innovating new materials and product design as part of its “National Strategy to Prevent Plastic Pollution,” and advances in the development of plastic-free alternatives to drinking straws prove a future without plastic is possible.

One innovation gaining significant traction in the market strikes a balance between superior sustainability qualities and cost. It’s called polyhydroxyalkanoate, or PHA. Derived from plant-based oils through bacterial fermentation, PHA has emerged as a game changer in the quest to replace harmful single-use plastics. PHA mimics the properties of petroleum-based plastics but with a crucial difference: it safely and quickly returns to earth. Unlike traditional plastics that persist for centuries, PHA can break down within months, thanks to bacteria that consume it as food. While PHA products are best to be placed in a compost bin after use, consumers don’t need to overthink which bin to toss their used PHA product into because it will disappear in almost any environment if bacteria are present.

Another important factor that makes PHA a breakthrough alternative to traditional plastic is that it integrates well into existing manufacturing systems. This means manufacturers can run raw PHA through existing machinery, making it economically viable for large-scale production. This scalability ensures businesses can afford PHA products, and consumers experience a product indistinguishable from traditional plastic.

So far, the most prominent PHA product available on the market is, you guessed it, drinking straws. Major QSRs, sports stadiums, hospitality brands and airports have turned to PHA straws due to their environmental qualities and price point. They’re far more preferable to consumers than soggy paper straws but are comparably priced, unlike some of the other more expensive straw alternatives like bamboo or metal. The growing success of PHA straws has proven that other traditional plastic single use foodservice items can, and will, soon be replaced by PHA alternatives.

Excitement for the possibilities of innovation using PHA goes beyond the foodservice space. Last year, marine scientists at Nova Southeastern University announced it had created a device to protect endangered coral reefs by using phade® brand PHA straws. The cage-like device keeps predators at bay and then safely biodegrades in the ocean. The irony of a drinking straw now saving, not harming, marine life is an example of the power of innovation and should inspire us all that no challenge is insurmountable.

PHA’s success is more than a win for straws—it paves the way for reimagining other single-use plastics. Now National Drinking Straw Day is an opportunity to recognize the strides being made toward a greener future. This day serves as a reminder that even the smallest items can have a significant impact when approached with creativity and a commitment to sustainability.

Let’s toast to innovation and the promise of a more sustainable world, where every choice—no matter how small—contributes to the health of our planet.

Brad Laporte is the CEO of WinCup, Inc., a leading foodservice packaging manufacturer and developer of phade PHA straws.