At 104 years old, White Castle is keeping things fresh with its own version of the restaurant of the future.

On Thursday, the iconic burger chain unveiled its “Castle of Tomorrow,” near downtown Columbus, Ohio. The modernized and colorful restaurant features bright lighting and high ceilings with an open layout. The store also has a dedicated mobile order pickup window to remove congestion and confusion at the front counter for guests walking in. Outside, the restaurant boasts a double drive-thru and “hospitality doors” instead of a window, enabling employees to deliver meals straight to customers’ cars.

White Castle’s new prototype has AI voice ordering at the drive-thru.

At the end of the drive-thru, customers receive their meals via ‘hospitality doors’ instead of the traditional pickup window.

At night, White Castle’s signage transitions to ‘Night Castle.’

White Castle created a sign to best capture its late-night identity.

In the back of house is a kitchen primed for efficiency. That means an improved layout, streamlined prep zones, and better break spaces for team members. In terms of restaurant technology, the location has the latest version of Flippy—White Castle’s fry-cooking robot—and Julia, the chain’s AI-powered drive-thru ordering system. On top of that, kiosks are available in the dining room.

“This new Castle reflects the best of who we are — passionate about innovation, hospitality and our people,” Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, said in a statement. “Every detail, from the kitchen layout to the mobile ordering experience, was thoughtfully designed to help our team members shine and to make every Craver’s visit more enjoyable and efficient. It’s the ‘Castle of tomorrow,’ built with the heart and soul that’s defined us for more than a century.”

The exterior of the restaurant showcases the classic White Castle architecture, but with new accents and lighting. The biggest difference is the signage, which reads “White Castle” during the day and switches to “Night Castle” at night, hearkening back to the chain’s late-night prowess.

“’The Castle of Tomorrow’ celebrates both where we’ve been and where we’re going,” Richardson said. “It’s a place that honors our century-old promise to bring people together over hot, tasty Sliders while introducing new technologies and experiences that keep White Castle as relevant and craveable as ever.”

Founded in 1921, White Castle owns and operates 341 restaurants across the country.



