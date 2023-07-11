Restaurants are Undergoing a Renewable Revolution

A growing number of restaurants are joining the fight against climate change, including the formulation of environmentally friendly prototypes.

In April, Chipotle announced a new all-electric restaurant design, with intentions to maximize energy efficiency and use 100 percent renewable energy from wind and solar power.

The brand has opened two locations with the new design and a third will open in late summer. Next year the Newport Beach, California-based chain plans to open 100 all-electric locations, and “depending on the success of these in 2024, we expect the number of all-electric locations to continue to grow as a part of our wider carbon reduction strategy,” says Lisa Shibata, Chipotle’s director of sustainability.

The new design will further Chipotle’s progress toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030 compared to 2019.

The new restaurants feature solar panels, where possible, which provide a portion of their power. Inside, all kitchen equipment is electric, and heat pumps provide heat and cooling. The company installed energy management systems, a smaller electric cookline, and improved exhaust hoods. Chipotle also learned to adjust the set points for the HVAC units as needed for seasonality. “In 2022, we saved approximately 65,000 MWh of energy through energy management systems in our restaurants; this is enough energy to power over 6,100 homes in a year,” Shibata says.

Like Chipotle, Amy’s Drive Thru is recognized for its environmental stewardship. The company, which has a CPG arm, Amy’s Kitchen, has four restaurants close to San Francisco (one in the airport) and has plans for 17 new locations on the West Coast.

Amy’s is committed to net zero, which requires sustainability practices to balance the amount of greenhouse gas produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere. The fourth location in Roseville, California, and all others to come, are designed with this goal in mind.

The company is committed to the renewable energy transition and aims to be powered 100 percent by renewable electricity by 2030. The restaurants feature solar panels on their roofs, which supply around 10 percent of the required energy. All future stores will have solar panels, as well.

For remaining energy needs, Amy’s avoids purchasing renewable energy certificates or carbon credits and is intentional about procuring only “additional” renewable energy that directly brings new wind and solar assets onto the grid.

Amy’s also keeps energy usage down by using reclaimed materials as much as possible in its restaurant design. “Beyond the warm look that matches the feel of our spaces, using reclaimed wood and metal components helps keep those materials out of landfills,” says Renaud des Rosiers, Amy’s director of sustainability. “It also decreases the embodied greenhouse gas impact of our restaurants by reducing the need for newly manufactured components and the extraction, manufacturing, and energy use that goes with it.”

Sourcing reclaimed materials can be difficult, however. Amy’s searches through junk yards and reused lots. “There’s this cottage industry of reuse-oriented work yards,” he says. “There’s not a conventional supply chain. It’s almost case-by-case.”

Amy’s used reclaimed materials in a wood facade at the ordering station of the newest location—which opened this May in Thousand Oaks, California—and more frequently for table bases, often using axels and parts of wheels. “It can be challenging to find things that fit, tables that are the right shape and maintain cleanliness and we love to do it a way that brings some flair,” des Rosiers says.

Amy’s also provides electric car charging stations, as does Chipotle.

Last year the company was part of the inaugural cohort of the Gigaton Power Purchase Agreement, which includes Amy’s Kitchen and Amy’s Drive Thru. The company will buy renewable energy from Ørsted’s Sunflower Wind Farm in Marion County, Kansas.

The Gigaton Agreement was created as part of Walmart’s renewable energy accelerator, which allowed five companies, including Amy’s, to get together as a group to reduce or avoid one gigaton of emissions from Walmart’s supply chain by 2030.

“We feel really good about that because it sets the precedent for other small companies to bring renewable online,” says des Rosiers, who expects this to be running by October. “It will be a large component of our energy portfolio, and we’ll continue to source more renewables in coming years.”