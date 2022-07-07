Franchise Forward: Growth Plans for Marco's Pizza, Del Taco

Marco’s Pizza

Nearly half of Marco’s Pizza’s franchise network is made up of multi-unit operators. This growth strategy is a part of their rapid expansion plans. The 1,100th Marco’s Pizza is set to open in Dundee, Florida, this July.

The franchisee is Kal Gullapalli, who joined Marco’s in 2021. This will be his 36th store with the company, along with seven in development and another 16 commitments in Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

“With Marco’s, there’s a clear path to my team owning 100-plus locations,” Gullapalli says in a release. “The brand has a superior product, a sophisticated development team, and vast whitespace across the country.”

The pizza chain has more than 200 stores in development across the country, and is on track to achieve its goal of 1,500 units by the end of 2023.