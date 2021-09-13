Brooklyn Dumpling Shop Arrives at the Perfect Time

Stratis Morfogen is often accused of taking away jobs. As the owner of Brooklyn Dumpling Shop, an innovative automat concept that dispenses dumplings with flavors like Reuben, lamb gyro, and bacon pepper-jack cheeseburger, he can cut an average quick-service restaurant’s labor from 11 to four employees while still serving between 400–500 customers per day.

When confronted by critics who inevitably want to bring up his job cuts, Morfogen says the opposite: “No, I’m saving jobs.”

Critics do not grasp the full story, Morfogen, who is also the restaurateur behind Brooklyn Chop House, says. Data shows around seven out of 10 restaurants fail within 30 months. The No. 1 reason, pre-COVID, Morfogen says, was excessive payroll. With his technology, he says payroll can get from its average of 30 percent down to 15 percent.

“If seven out of 10 restaurants fail within 30 months, you do the math and see how many jobs are lost,” Morfogen says. “Don't just think about the seven jobs per store. Think about the vendors. Think about all the trickle-down economics, where the vendors, the Uber drivers, everybody loses their job.”

And as a recent, broad exodus of restaurant employees and a continuing labor shortage show, Americans might not be as accepting of low-paying, hard-labor jobs anymore.

That’s why the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop opened at a perfect time, Morfogen says. As a zero-human interaction 24-hour quick-service restaurant, where customers can pick up their dumplings in a state-of-the-art temperature-controlled food locker, it almost seems Brooklyn Dumpling Shop was designed for contactless times. Granted, Morfogen actually created his version of the automat a few years earlier, a rendition that he compares to turning a Model T into a Tesla.

“Timing was perfect,” Morfogen says. “Those words don't come out natural during what we all experienced, but the timing was perfect.”

Brooklyn Dumpling Shop’s technology satisfied a sudden need for heightened safety. The only thing Morfogen changed about the automat when the pandemic hit was adding UV light.

“There's a lot of silver linings with pain and struggle,” Morfogen says of his concept’s opening during a pandemic.

With so many empty stores available from restaurants that were forced to close, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop targeted favorable real estate deals. And this translated to greater investments for franchisees.

This timing is perhaps why the chain already secured agreements for more than 34 units throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Texas, and Florida. Most recently, Brooklyn Dumpling Shop announced it would bring five units to the Dallas area.