Expansion at Dave's Hot Chicken Hits New Gear

The brand is firing on all cylinders, but some major headwinds remain. One of the biggest obstacles is the saturating chicken category, which has shot up prices. Using data from market research firm Urner Barry, the Wall Street Journal reported in early May that boneless chicken breast was trading at $2.04 per pound compared to roughly $1 per pound last year. The average price is approximately $1.32 per pound.
To mitigate pressure, brands have tested and rolled out products using more of the bird. For example, Wingstop has tested bone-in thigh wings and emerging brand Wing It On! rolled out crispy Thigh Wings. Because of supply issues, some brands have been forced to pull products. KFC told operators in April to remove chicken tenders and Nashville Hot chicken items from online menus because of supply issues, the Journal reported.
Phelps views it as a short-term spike brought on by rising demand for chicken and shortage of workers at plants and chicken factories.
“Clearly it's an issue for all of the chicken operators,” Phelps says. “The number one growth segment in the food industry is chicken, and it's the protein of choice and it's both in the wings and in the tenders and all kinds of chicken. It's going through the roof, and you just have to accept it.”
To elaborate on Phelps’ second point about the workforce, the CEO says this is the hardest labor market he’s seen in his career. And there’s no reason to think he’s exaggerating. The number of job openings across the U.S. reached a record-high 9.3 million on the final business day of April, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The data is part of the agency’s monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey. April was the highest amount since the series began in December 2000. The previous record occurred in March, when there were 8.1 million openings. The industry with the largest increase in April was accommodation and food services, which saw its job pool widen by 349,000, or from 989,000 to 1.3 million. Its open rate also rose from 7.7 percent to 9.9 percent.
Phelps points to the $300 weekly boost from the federal government, as many operators have. He applauds the work done by the government, saying it did a “fabulous” job supporting people through the pandemic when the economy shut down in March. He says leaders have kept that progress going with the vaccination rollout. But Phelps says the fact is, the economy doesn’t need those supplemental payments anymore. The boost is scheduled to expire in September, and the CEO believes it needs to come to an end. Half of states agree with his sentiment, and have decided to end the boosted payments as early June 12 and as late as July 19. States are also reinforcing search requirements for unemployed workers.
He believes the removal of those enhancements will bring the workforce back to normalcy within a few months. That will be key as many brands are searching for thousands of workers to meet pent-up demand and roaring sales.
Short-term challenges aside, Phelps says Dave’s is headed for a great summer. Every indication shows the economy and dollars are returning in a big way.
“People have money in their pockets, and we think the business will be great, Phelps says. “We are extremely optimistic about where business is going right now."