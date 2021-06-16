Expansion at Dave's Hot Chicken Hits New Gear

To say 2020 was a crazy year would be an understatement, Dave’s Hot Chicken CEO Bill Phelps says.

The industry vet doesn’t mince words. He thought the worst when the brand's home state of California became one of the first places to shut down on-premises dining last year.

“We thought we were kind of screwed,” Phelps recalls.

And there were reasons to be fearful. Quick-service restaurants saw transactions decline 38 percent in the week ending April 5, according to The NPD Group. Not to mention, Dave’s entered the pandemic as a young brand with three units and a pipeline full of restaurants after launching a franchise initiative in October 2019.

It appeared Dave’s was vulnerable, but reality proved the opposite. Franchise sales did come to a halt. However, that lasted about two weeks. Business surged, and the growing chain was able to “sell more than we ever dreamed of” in terms of franchise territories, Phelps says. To put a number on that dream, Dave’s sold the rights to 285 locations in 2020. That figure is now in the 400 range, which includes more than a dozen states and markets like Boston; Oklahoma City; Indianapolis; Fort Wayne, Indiana; Cleveland; and Columbus, Ohio.

The chain, which is now up to 14 stores, is scheduled to open 30 more by the end of 2021.

“The brand itself has this cult following, and the appeal of it is just kind of crazy,” Phelps says. “And so smart franchisees follow good unit economics, and they looked at it, talked with other franchisees that opened up their stores, and the business was just really, really solid. So they were very, very excited about the potential for the brand.”

The quick growth is primarily through franchising. Of the 14 open restaurants, two company-operated flagship locations are based in the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Fairfax and Northridge. Everything else is franchised, and Phelps says that proportion will remain the same going forward.

In terms of growth, Phelps says conventional wisdom would tell you it’s initially based on demographics and the area, but the CEO says the true beginning point is franchise partner quality. The company wants area developers with experience, the right values, and the ability to build many stores in a short period. Dave’s uses this philosophy because it’s already proven the product works in every market it’s entered, so putting an emphasis on geography isn't as necessary. Plus, the target is Gen Z and young millennials, and those groups are in every market, he says.

Phelps knows Dave’s is expanding quickly, but there’s a plan in place to ensure it’s done responsibly. One part of it is over-investing in the development team so the right infrastructure and support systems are in place for franchisees and their general managers. The other, of course, is the quality of franchisees.

“We don't take any mom-and-pops,” Phelps says. “We don't take single-unit operators. We take people that have multi-unit, fast-casual experience that have done this before because we don't have time to train people that aren't restaurateurs.”

Dave’s offering became more enticing throughout COVID as the chain proved it was pandemic-proof. At the onset of the crisis, the brand saw 9 percent of its business come from third-party deliveries and zero from online orders. In two weeks, the chain's entire off-premises channel ballooned to 60 percent, and eventually peaked at 63 percent. Instead of being "screwed," as Phelps once feared, “business went through the roof,” as more consumers turned to convenience and mobile ordering.

Even as dine-in returns, off-premises has stuck. Consumers will have a lot more choices for eating and drinking now that California reopened its economy, but Phelps doesn’t expect Dave's to be negatively impacted. The company created roots during COVID, and it’s not pulling up now.

“Our business went crazy as we saw that happen with a lot of the drive-thru guys. Business was just great through last summer,” Phelps says. “Now we're going against those big numbers, but our business is really holding in there, and we're really pleased with the business. Even as full-service restaurants and casual dining is opening up, our business remains really strong.”