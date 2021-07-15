Huey Magoo's Draws Up Record-Breaking Franchising Strategy

Huey Magoo’s, founded in 2004, had just a couple of stores when it was purchased by former Wingstop executives Andy Howard, Michael Sutter, Wes Jablonski, and Bill Knight in 2016.

The past five years have painted a much different picture.

Under new leadership, the chicken chain has grown to 18 units across its home state of Florida, Georgia, and Mississippi. All but one of those units are run by franchisees. That unit count is quickly changing as Huey Magoo’s expects to reach roughly 25 stores by the end of 2021 and open a record-breaking 15 to 20 locations in 2022. In the years thereafter, the brand thinks it can realistically open 25 to 30 stores annually, putting it on pace to triple its unit count to finish 2023.

“The South and Southeast is ‘chicken country’ not only from the supply side, but from the consumer side,” says Howard, who serves as president and CEO. "It's very competitive. Lots of our friendly competitors are very, very strong in the South and Southeast, but we like those markets and maybe most importantly, the franchisees that we've selected have been phenomenal.”

Huey Magoo’s prides itself on chicken tenders, and offers a host of dipping sauces, such as Magoo’s, Spicy Magoo’s, Homemade Ranch, Bleu Cheese, Honey Mustard, Buffalo, Barbeque, Garlic Parmesan, and Sweet Heat. The brand also features a variety of sandwiches, wraps, and fresh-made salads.

READ MORE: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders Hits 200 Franchises Sold

The chain’s growth will be fueled by a pipeline of 200 stores covering Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, South Carolina, Alabama, North Carolina, and Ohio. Recent franchise signings include 20 stores in Nashville, 20 in Columbus and Dayton, Ohio, 23 across Florida, and three in Asheville, North Carolina. Many more franchises are on the way.

Howard says infrastructure is being built to handle that pace of development. To him, it’s a balance of bringing on key people at the right time, and Huey Magoo’s has done that in a “fairly aggressive way” throughout 2021. The chain sends at least five people to every store opening to ensure everything goes well.

“Not only do we have one opening in a particular month, we're going to have two and more, so you need sets of teams to be able to handle these openings to make sure the store is opened properly,” Howard says. “So the infrastructure is definitely a key piece, and we're building that up and we'll be ready for the growth.”

There are five different ways to open a Huey Magoo’s. The original concept was in-line as part of a strip mall, which Howard says is still attractive to franchisees and a definite way to grow the brand. The second is endcap with a drive-thru, and the third is second-generation spaces that can be converted to a freestanding drive-thru. The fourth is “finding a piece of dirt and building from the ground up,” Howard explains. The final option is Huey Magoo’s express unit—a roughly 800 –to-900-square-foot space run by Aramark in the student union of the University of Central Florida.