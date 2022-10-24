Inside Smoothie King’s Transformation to a Healthy Lifestyle Brand

When Wan Kim bought Smoothie King from founders Steve and Cindy Kuhnau in 2012, there were 600 units operating in 32 states, the Caymans, and South Korea. Now, the brand just opened its 1,400th location in Huntington, West Virginia—and a lot more has changed in a decade.

Before becoming CEO of the brand, Kim opened the first international Smoothie King store in South Korea in 2003 and quickly grew his franchise footprint to 120 stores in the country.

Smoothie King has experienced unprecedented growth under Kim’s leadership. Between 2012 and 2020, the average unit volume increased from roughly $361,000 to $498,000, a compound annual growth rate of 5.5 percent.

Since taking the helm, Kim has led efforts to transform the brand’s menu from being packed with sugar and artificial flavors and colors to being health-conscious and packed with whole fruits and organic, non-GMO ingredients. That’s in contrast to a lot of smoothie brands that use syrups, Kim says.

The main focus is not only giving guests the ability to customize smoothies according to their preferences, Kim says, but pushing Smoothie King to more closely align with a healthier, active lifestyle.

Kim launched a project in 2015 to swap out every ingredient at the franchise with a healthier option. The project finished in 2019, and Kim says 70 percent of the brand’s smoothies now contain no added sugar. A “no-no list” includes no artificial colors, flavors, preservatives, and more.

“It was a really difficult project for us,” Kim says. “So many people who used to come to us because of the sugar were like, ‘why are you doing this? Why are you making all these changes?’ And a lot of people who who wanted healthier options just thought Smoothie King was a sugar bomb. It took a long time to convince more people to come in.”

Reducing sugar in the majority of its smoothies has helped Smoothie King meet the “evolving expectations of our guests and authentically connects to our mission and vision,” says Dan Harmon, president and chief operating officer.

Harmon joined the company in 2017 and has assisted with evolving the brand’s digital sales channels, which also increased franchisee revenue. Earlier this year, Smoothie King announced a record 17 percent increase in average unit volume, reaching more than $609,000. The top 25 percent of stores reported AUVs of more than $907,000.