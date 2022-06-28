A New, Transformational Era Begins at BurgerFi

BurgerFi has spent the pandemic internally transforming itself, more so than most in the fast-casual space.

In June 2020, the company agreed to merge with OPES Acquisition Corp., a special purpose acquisition company, and go public. The decision came to fruition six months later when leadership rung the Nasdaq’s opening bell. Less than a year after that momentous occasion, BurgerFi announced its intentions to purchase fellow Florida-based brand Anthony’s Coal Fired Pizza & Wings for $156.6 million.

In this two-year stretch, the C-suite completely changed. CFO Michael Rabinovitch and chief technology officer Karl Goodhew came in 2021 after BurgerFi began trading on the stock market. Once the acquisition of Anthony’s finalized, Ian Baines, Patrick Renna, Michelle Zavolta, and Nadia Cronk transferred from the casual-dining brand to serve as CEO, president, chief people officer, and senior vice president of marketing, respectively.

Additionally, Ron Biskin, a veteran of TGI Fridays, Burger King, Wolfgang Puck, and Baja Fresh, joined as chief development officer, and Stefan Schnopp, with nearly 25 years of experience leading international law firms, became the new chief legal officer and corporate secretary.

Among the new leadership team’s priorities, one of the biggest is recalibrating unit growth. In May 2021, BurgerFi said it expected to open roughly 30 restaurants by the end of the year. But because of delays with construction and supply chain, the brand only mustered 16 units—10 corporate and six franchises.

For 2022, the 124-unit BurgerFi set the guidance at 15-20 stores and Renna says the chain will “most likely” hit the lower end of that guidance. So far this year, seven locations have opened. Out of that group, three are company-run; the rest of 2022 will be franchise debuts. The team has made it a point to pre-order equipment and work with operators to set realistic timelines, in light of the pressurized macro-economic environment.

“I think first and foremost, just setting expectations on how long it's going to take in the world we're living in today and then making sure that we're not overextending ourselves as far as how many we believe we can open, which is why we gave what we thought was conservative guidance,” says Renna, describing how BurgerFi is approaching development this year. “And it seems to be coming to fruition.”