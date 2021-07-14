Opposites Attract with Jamba and Auntie Anne’s

Salty, sweet. Hot, cold. Opposites not only attract in love, but they also make for a delicious dining experience. What goes better with a hot, salty pretzel than a sweet, cold smoothie?

That was the thinking when Sean and Crystal Bowling opened the first Auntie Anne’s drive-thru, co-branded with Jamba, in Wylie, Texas. The store, which offers customers a way to get their hands on those hot pretzels everyone loves without having to go to the mall or airport, is the brainchild of Sean and Crystal years in the making.

“I don’t know if I would call it a bucket-list item,” Sean says. “But, I’ve always wanted to own a Jamba. It’s been one of my goals, so, when we found the right real estate location we knew we needed to add a co-brand. We started discussing the brands Focus [parent company of Jamba, Auntie Anne’s, Moe’s Southwest Grill, McAlister’s Deli, Schlotzsky’s, Cinnabon, and Carvel] offered and decided that Auntie Anne’s was the best. Once we saw Auntie Anne’s we know that was it. Smoothies and pretzels. Salty and Sweet.”

The Bowlings, who opened their store in May, say they were deliberate in the planning of their store. Including the drive-thru was no mistake. After seeing how successful other drive-thrus in the area were during the pandemic, they knew it would be a necessary feature of their future unit, especially with the increased demand for limited or contactless transactions.

“When we saw the location,” Sean says, “and saw the drive-thru, we knew. My wife and I looked at each other and we instantly knew.”

