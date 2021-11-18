Panera Unveils First Next-Generation Restaurant Design

Panera on Thursday opened its first “Next-Generation” bakery-cafe design in Ballwin, Missouri. The store, 7.6 miles away from Panera’s first cafe and the original St. Louis Bread Company, implements a greater focus on off-premises convenience alongside an elevated dine-in model, the company said.

Notably, bakery-cafe ovens are now in full view of guests, so they witness the baking action up close all day. The store also boasts a dual drive-thru with a dedicated Rapid Pick-Up lane, as well as contactless dine-in and delivery, updated ordering kiosks, automatic loyalty identification, and a fully digitized menu for those in-store and pulling up to the drive-thru.

Guests using contactless ordering will order meals from their mobile devices, for either dine-in rapid pick-up, drive thru or delivery. Customers are then notified on their phone when their food is ready, minimizing interactions with cashiers, kiosks, receipts, and pagers.

“We undertook the development of the next generation Panera bakery-cafe with a relentless focus on guest experience,” said Rob Sopkin, SVP, Panera’s chief development officer, in a statement. “Every step of the guest journey was scrutinized to find ways to make it more intuitive and convenient, and the result represents the very best of our design and development teams that we are proud to open today.”