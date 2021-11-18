Panera Unveils First Next-Generation Restaurant Design

The next-gen model, created with design agency ChangeUp, also includes an updated Panera Bread “Mother Bread” logo to refresh the store’s brand identity. It highlights Panera’s more than 30-year-old sourdough starter that its bread is still made from today.
In addition, as an effort to accentuate convenience, Panera added clear wayfinding on the exterior to refine how guests route through the café after entering the front door.
“Our new bakery-cafe is designed with the best of what makes Panera unique – a warm, inviting environment that delights our guests, and the smell of freshly baked bread coupled with tech-enabled convenience,” added Eduardo Luz, chief brand and concept officer. “We’re proud to launch this new design just outside of our hometown of St. Louis; in fact, we couldn’t think of a better place to showcase our vision for the future than the place where we started.”
Over the last two years, the 2,120-unit bakery chain made several other menu and technology developments, including its Panera Curbside program, a $8.99 a month premium coffee subscription, and a new flatbread category of menu offerings.