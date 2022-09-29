Shake Shack Vies for Gen Z by Entering Gaming World

As brands vie for Gen Z’s ever-fleeting attention, Shake Shack is betting on gaming—specifically, one that targets younger generations whose schedules allow for hours spent simulating idyllic lives.

Shake Shack partnered with Tumblr mod creators BeansBuilds and Insimnia to build an exact replica of the restaurant and menu in The Sims 4 universe, where players can pretend to order burgers, chicken sandwiches, chicken bites, fries, shakes, frozen custard, and beer and wine.

Kristyn Clark, Shake Shack’s director of brand and communications, notes the brand’s intention to connect with fans in creative ways and hopefully tap into new audiences. “Gaming is an area we’ve always talked about, but have never entered into in a serious way,” Clark says.

“We know The Sims resurged in popularity during the pandemic, and the user base is massive. We also know there is a strong food culture developed within the game,” Clark says. “We saw The Sims as the perfect medium to showcase Shake Shack and offer fans new opportunities to engage with our brand.”

Virtual plants and signs reading “Hand-spun shakes” decorate the walls of The Sims 4 Shake Shack, while wooden panels and green tiling add to the clean and modern aesthetic. The Sims restaurant even has gender-neutral bathrooms, just in case a player is running low on their bladder meter.

Gen Z customers make up a significant portion of Shake Shack’s guest demographic, Clark says, which made The Sims world the perfect point of entry.

“Players can walk around the restaurant and see the beautiful, intentional design. They can engage with our menu and read about the premium ingredients we use in our food, and they can order our beer and wine,” she says. “It’s a unique and fun vehicle for storytelling and brand education.”