The 25 Fastest-Growing Fast-Food Chains in America

September 2022 | Danny Klein and Ben Coley
The COVID pandemic has created an intense battle for quick-service market share. 

Many of the biggest restaurants in fast-food are boasting about how excited their franchisees are.

“If you look back at the last five years, and if you look both in the pizza industry and the [quick-service restaurant] industry as far as actual number of net stores and percentage, Domino’s is a leader in that, and still with these numbers we’re going to continue to be a leader,” said Domino's CEO Russell Weiner. “Also what I think that tells me is while we continue to lead in development, our franchisees are doing exactly what they need to do, which is balancing the capacity needs between the current stores they have and stores they need to open.”

Chains are pumped about their own growth, as well. Chipotle, which is completely company-owned, opened 42 stores in the second quarter. The fast casual has unit growth target of 8-10 percent annually, and it has the pipeline to do it. Eighty percent of locations in development are Chipotlanes, which come with higher AUV and margins. 

Each year, the QSR 50 captures how the top players in fast food improve their footprint on an annual basis. The following is a ranking of the top 25 fastest growing chains in the U.S. 

Jersey Mike's
Jersey Mike's employee making a sandwich.

1. Jersey Mike’s

Total change in units from 2020: 246

2021 Total Units: 2,100

Franchised stores: 2,087

Company stores: 13

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,203

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,145

Domino's building.

2. Domino’s

Total change in units from 2020: 205

2021 Total Units: 6,560

Franchised stores: 6,185

Company stores: 375

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $8,641

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,317

Taco Bell
Taco Bell exterior.

3. Taco Bell

Total change in units from 2020: 203

2021 Total Units: 7,002

Franchised stores: 6,540

Company stores: 462

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $12,600

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,823

Chipotle
Chipotle exterior of a restaurant with a drive-thru.

4. Chipotle

Total change in units from 2020: 198

2021 Total Units: 2,966

Franchised stores: 0

Company stores: 2,966

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $7,547

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,641

Wingstop
Wingstop wings in a basket.

5. Wingstop*

Total change in units from 2020: 175

2021 Total Units: 1,534

Franchised stores: 1,498

Company stores: 36

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,278

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,592

Dunkin'
Dunkin' employee holds out a cup of coffee.

6. Dunkin’

Total change in units from 2020: 161

2021 Total Units: 9,244

Franchised stores: 9,244

Company stores: 0

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,416

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,127

Chick-fil-A
Chick-fil-A Chick-n-Sliders with lemonade.

7. Chick-fil-A*

Total change in units from 2020: 155

2021 Total Units: 2,732

Franchised stores: 2,650

Company stores: 82

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $16,700

Average sales per unit (thousands): $6,100

8. Panda Express

Total change in units from 2020: 150

2021 Total Units: 2,334

Franchised stores: 147

Company stores: 2,187

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,452

Average sales per unit (thousands): $2,173

Popeyes
Popeyes' chicken sandwich.

9. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen

Total change in units from 2020: 146

2021 Total Units: 2,754

Franchised stores: 2,716

Company stores: 41

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,775

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,867

Tropical Smoothie Cafe
Tropical Smoothie Cafe.

10. Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Total change in units from 2020: 125

2021 Total Units: 1,039

Franchised stores: 1,038

Company stores: 1

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $948

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,009

Starbucks
Starbucks interior of a restaurant with a customer ordering at the counter.

11. Starbucks*

Total change in units from 2020: 113

2021 Total Units: 15,450

Franchised stores: 6,497

Company stores: 8,953

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $24,300

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,200

12. Baskin-Robbins

Total change in units from 2020: 102

2021 Total Units: 2,317

Franchised stores: 2,317

Company stores: 0

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $686

Average sales per unit (thousands): $296

Raising Cane's
Raising Canes to make managers into millionaire restaurant operators.

13. Raising Cane’s

Total change in units from 2020: 58

2021 Total Units: 567

Franchised stores: 23

Company stores: 544

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,377

Average sales per unit (thousands): $4,893

Wendy's
Wendy's Hot & Crispy Fries.

14. Wendy’s

Total change in units from 2020: 57

2021 Total Units: 5,938

Franchised stores: 5,535

Company stores: 403

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $11,111

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,895

15. Culver’s

Total change in units from 2020: 55

2021 Total Units: 837

Franchised stores: 831

Company stores: 6

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,489

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,099

Jimmy John's
Jimmy John's sandwiches with drinks.

16. Jimmy John’s

Total change in units from 2020: 48

2021 Total Units: 2,657

Franchised stores: 2,616

Company stores: 41

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $2,301

Average sales per unit (thousands): $866

Marco’s Pizza
Marco’s Pizza storefront.

17. Marco’s Pizza

Total change in units from 2020: 48

2021 Total Units: 1,002

Franchised stores: 957

Company stores: 45

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $899

Average sales per unit (thousands): $934

18. Arby’s

Total change in units from 2020: 40

2021 Total Units: 3,409

Franchised stores: 2,293

Company stores: 1,116

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $4,462

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,309

Shake Shack
Shake Shack items

19. Shake Shack*

Total change in units from 2020: 38

2021 Total Units: 243

Franchised stores: 25

Company stores: 218

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $777

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,679

Freddy's
Freddys has become a major burger franchise success story.

20. Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers

Total change in units from 2020: 32

2021 Total Units: 420

Franchised stores: 391

Company stores: 29

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $759

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,842

Papa John's
Papa John's New York Style pizza slice.

21. Papa Johns

Total change in units from 2020: 30

2021 Total Units: 3,164

Franchised stores: 2,564

Company stores: 600

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,486

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,147

Whataburger
Whataburger Bacon Blue Cheese Burger.

22. Whataburger

Total change in units from 2020: 29

2021 Total Units: 873

Franchised stores: 131

Company stores: 742

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $3,089

Average sales per unit (thousands): $3,640

Sonic Drive-In
Sonic Drive-In exterior of new design.

23. Sonic Drive-In

Total change in units from 2020: 26

2021 Total Units: 3,552

Franchised stores: 3,232

Company stores: 320

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $5,835

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,643

Restaurant Brands International
Exterior of a Burger King restaurant.

24. Burger King

Total change in units from 2020: 24

2021 Total Units: 7,105

Franchised stores: 7,054

Company stores: 51

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $10,033

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,470

McAlister's Deli food with a phone on the table.

25. McAlister’s Deli

Total change in units from 2020: 24

2021 Total Units: 505

Franchised stores: 472

Company stores: 33

U.S. systemwide sales (millions): $869

Average sales per unit (thousands): $1,866

