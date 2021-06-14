Burger King Stirs Up More Chicken Sandwich Drama

Burger King’s recent social media swipe at Chick-fil-A didn’t lack for buzz. And it’s hardly the first chapter in this chicken sandwich wars marketing saga.

Sister brand Popeyes famously grappled with Chick-fil-A in August 2019 on Twitter—an effort that inspired commentary from Wendy’s to “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King. Customers wanted to try each sandwich and take a stand (and let everyone know about it). The effort generated the equivalent of $65 million in media value right out of the gate, per Apex Marketing Group. We now know how long that sustained for Popeyes, which is pushing AUVs $400,000 higher than pre-chicken sandwich.

To continue reading this content, please complete the form below: