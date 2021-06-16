What Wellness Means Now for Restaurants

Few would be shocked to discover that quick-service restaurants are largely perceived as less healthy than their restaurant industry peers. The world of drive-thru hamburgers, indulgent desserts, and french fries, after all, does not scream health.

In recent times, however, many quick serves have worked to change that perception and adopt a more robust wellness mission, specifically when it comes to their core competency around food and drink. Brands have increased customers’ ability to customize, replace, and substitute items, often at the expense of service speed and streamlined operations; prioritized fresh ingredients; publicized nutritional data and sourcing information; addressed different dietary restrictions; and devoted substantial resources to culinary research and development to bolster nutritional value.

“Most often, when we ask consumers about wellness, what they eat and drink sits at the top of the list,” says Mark Brandau of market research firm Datassential. “They mention things like clean labels, food quality, and weight management.”

For quick serves with a wellness bent, fresh, high-quality food is table stakes these days, Brandau confirms—the immovable pillar for any brand looking to don the health halo. Dig a little further, though, and it’s clear consumers’ view of wellness extends beyond nutrition, he says, and incorporates more lifestyle-focused ideals such as mindfulness, financial literacy, stress management, and familial connections. That’s not terribly surprising given how widely individual definitions of personal health can vary.

“Really central to wellness is the idea of choice and that someone can choose what they need to lead a healthy life,” Brandau says.

Toss in a global health pandemic, and the wellness winds swirl even more aggressively among an American populace confronted with health-related issues like never before.

Recognizing this, various quick-service and fast-casual brands have worked to strengthen and widen their wellness positioning. With food ever and always as the central component, restaurants are offering fitness classes, cultivating more engaging environments rooted in happy team members, and placing a premium on customer convenience.

“Restaurants are certainly thinking about what else they have to offer and how they can make their healthy food fit into a broader lifestyle,” Brandau says. “Whether that leads to sales growth in the short-term is beside the point. If you are known as a wellness brand, that’s playing the long game and can be valuable given how many consumers today think of wellness through a more holistic lens.”

Here’s how four brands are expanding the definition of wellness and planning for a big post-pandemic future.