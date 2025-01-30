A&W Restaurants, an all-American quick service restaurant with over 100 years of experience franchising and serving communities, concluded 2024 with 429 locations in development or open across the United States, after opening 10 new locations in key markets including Michigan, Wisconsin, and Iowa. The development achievements over the year, combined with positive comp sales, aligned the brand for a new year of increased growth, expansion and innovation.

In 2024, A&W Restaurants awarded five new franchise agreements promising more locations around the U.S. serving high-quality All-American food to local communities. The brand’s growth strategy prioritizes leveraging existing franchisees in core markets while pursuing sustainable expansion with new partners. Franchisees from over a decade ago account for half of A&W Restaurants open today, with more than half located in prime markets. In 2025, existing franchisees are projected to open 60% of new locations, reflecting strong franchise performance, franchisee satisfaction and trust in the brand’s scalable business model.

Technological advancement improved for the brand in 2024 as well, completing the year with 100 locations on a new centralized POS system, improving sales reporting, operational efficiency, and integrating kiosk and online orders. A&W® also implemented options for online ordering directly via the A&W Restaurants website (www.awrestaurants.com) and app allowing guests the ability to quickly and efficiently personalize their service experience.

“Every new year is an opportunity to reflect and plan for the journey ahead to make meaningful change and strategic growth,” said Kevin Bazner, Chairman of A&W Restaurants. “2024 was a year of advancement, innovation and new experiences, and as we look at 2025 with the same ambition we’re on target to take A&W Restaurants to new heights. Our franchise network is healthy and growing and we’re ready to spread our authentic All-American experience and serve new communities.”

A&W Restaurants’ tremendous growth in 2024 earned the brand recognition as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500 this year, an honor crediting the brand’s franchise strength. As the brand prepares for another year of intentional and sustainable growth, it is actively seeking potential franchise partners to help drive expansion across the United States to be a part of a beloved and respected brand.