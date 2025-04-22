Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii, a leading coffee franchise renowned for its premium sourcing of Hawaiian coffees and unforgettable cafés, has announced the signing of a multi-unit franchise agreement to bring three locations to the Boulder, Colorado area. The first location is expected to open in August of 2025, with additional locations planned for Lakewood and Castle Rock. The expansion into Boulder is part of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii’s broader growth strategy, developing in high-potential markets across the country.

Behind the signed agreement is Beth Deasy, a seasoned entrepreneur with over two decades of experience in franchising and a strong background in corporate law, real estate, and business development. She previously served as an Army officer before transitioning to a legal career. She worked as a corporate real estate attorney and employment litigator before moving in-house at an education company. Through this experience, she developed deep expertise in site selection and business operations, leading her to become a multi-unit franchisee with a premier childcare brand. Having successfully operated three childcare centers in the Denver area for the past 20 years, she sought a new opportunity that aligned with her passions.

“I’ve always believed in the power of franchising when it’s done right, and I wanted to find a brand that truly supports its franchisees while aligning with my values,” said Deasy. “Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii stood out because of its commitment to franchisee success and its exceptional product. I’ve always loved Hawaiian coffee, and this franchise gives me the perfect opportunity to bring a taste of Hawaii to Colorado while creating a welcoming community space.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is redefining franchising by fostering a culture of engagement and collaboration. Franchisees benefit from a proven business model, innovative technology, and a brand that resonates with modern consumers. With its unique blend of Hawaiian culture and responsible growth, Bad Ass Coffee offers a compelling multi-unit franchise opportunity for entrepreneurs ready to join a thriving community of operators.

“We’re thrilled to welcome such an experienced franchisee to the Bad Ass Coffee ‘ohana as we expand further into Colorado,” said Scott Snyder, CEO of Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii. “Her deep expertise in franchising and real estate development, combined with her passion for our brand and product, makes her the perfect fit to bring Bad Ass Coffee to the Boulder area.”

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii was born on the Big Island of Hawaii in 1989 with the dream of sharing American-grown, premium Hawaiian coffee with customers everywhere. In addition to premium coffee from the famous Kona region of the Big Island, Bad Ass Coffee also sources from Kauai and Maui. Beyond premium Hawaiian coffees, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii serves up a full menu of popular blended drinks, signature lattes, cold brews, teas, innovative foods with a Hawaiian twist, and branded merchandise.

As Bad Ass Coffee continues to grow, its focus remains on partnering with franchisees who share the brand’s dedication to responsible expansion and delivering premium experiences.

Bad Ass Coffee provides a development support system, including teams, technology, and tools to help identify the right territories for expansion, plus expertise in financing, real estate, and construction management, to assist franchisees and multi-unit operators.

Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii is looking to partner with qualified and engaged individuals seeking multi-unit opportunities. The brand offers an affordable, highly scalable opportunity with strong profit potential. Franchisees can expect a total investment range between $454,200 – 920,500*. As International Franchise Association VetFran members, Bad Ass Coffee of Hawaii offers veteran franchisees who join a $10,000 discount* off the initial franchise fee.