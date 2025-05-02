Bojangles, the iconic restaurant brand known for its craveable breakfast and Southern-style chicken, biscuits and tea, has closed out an exciting first quarter of the year marked by several restaurant openings in new U.S. territories. Through a commitment to delivering craveable Southern flavors, Bojangles continues driving expansion and providing exceptional guest experiences through strategic development efforts into Q2.

With 10 new corporate and franchise locations opened in just the past few months, Bojangles is on a mission to expand its national presence with qualified franchise owners. Recent openings include locations in Birmingham, Alabama; Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, Texas; Columbia, South Carolina; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlanta, Georgia; Zanesville, Ohio; Cordova, Tennessee; Orlando, Florida; and Piscataway, New Jersey.

“We’re thrilled to have opened doors to 10 new Bojangles restaurants in the first quarter of the year and to share our unique flavors and Southern hospitality with even more guests across the country,” said Jose Armario, Chief Executive Officer of Bojangles. “These openings have set the stage for our continued growth throughout the rest of the year, particularly in new markets where Bojangles has never been before.”

The explosive energy the brand has generated so far in 2025 is only the beginning. Bojangles has also announced several new openings planned in the forthcoming months, beginning with Orlando, Florida; Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Dallas and Houston, Texas; and the first Colorado location. The concept is also targeting areas of New Jersey, New York, Texas, Denver and Kansas City for future growth opportunities.

Alongside its galvanized growth, Bojangles continues to capitalize on the consumer demand for chicken. The brand’s revamped kitchen layout and boneless menu platform position it as a standout in the fast-growing chicken segment.

“The momentum we’ve built in Q1 is a testament to the dedication of our incredible franchise owners, corporate teams and loyal fan following,” said Brooks Speirs, Vice President of Franchise Development at Bojangles. “The response we’ve seen from new openings in states like Nevada, New Jersey and Texas has been fantastic, demonstrating our expanding presence in key regions and the growing demand for bold flavors and quality quick-service offerings, especially as chicken continues to be the fastest growing protein in the world.”

Bojangles is eager to bring its breakfast and chicken offerings to new regions, welcoming experienced entrepreneurs to join its growth and build on its 45 years of Southern expertise. With 266 company-operated locations and 561 franchised units, the company is one of the fastest-growing quick-service chicken chains in the country, with many more locations in development. Prospective franchise owners for Bojangles possess restaurant and business experience and must have the capacity to commit to at least three units.