Chick N Max – a budding fast casual chain specializing in chef-crafted sandwiches, almond wood smoked chicken and wings, and golden fried tenders – announces aggressive franchise expansion plans for the Central United States. The Wichita-based brand has mapped out development goals to add as many as 50 locations to its pipeline across the region in the next two years.

According to Chick N Max founder and CEO Max Sheets, the Central United States is an incredibly attractive franchise development region for the brand, which already has seven thriving restaurants across Kansas, Texas, and South Dakota, as well as others in various stages of development.

With a wide selection of open territories, Chick N Max is seeking qualified single and multi-unit franchisees to expand in various markets along the I-35 corridor, including:

Iowa – 5-7 restaurants in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Davenport, and Iowa City.

– 5-7 restaurants in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Sioux City, Davenport, and Iowa City. Kansas – 6-8 restaurants in Topeka and the Kansas City portion of the state.

– 6-8 restaurants in Topeka and the Kansas City portion of the state. Minnesota – Upwards of 10 restaurants across the Twin Cities metro area.

– Upwards of 10 restaurants across the Twin Cities metro area. Missouri – 5-7 restaurants in metro St. Louis, Columbia, and the Missouri side of Kansas City.

– 5-7 restaurants in metro St. Louis, Columbia, and the Missouri side of Kansas City. Oklahoma – 4-6 restaurants across the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas.

– 4-6 restaurants across the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metro areas. Texas – As many as 10-12 restaurants in the Dallas–Fort Worth metroplex.

“Solidifying our franchise expansion is a milestone we can feel proud about reaching in just a few short years since our launch in 2018,” said Sheets. “Now, we’re excited about turning the page to this next chapter of our evolution and look forward to bringing our innovative take on chicken to more markets across the Central United States.”

The expansion will be driven by four exciting new prototypes – each featuring evolved looks, feels, and sizes – that can accommodate various real estate opportunities.

The restaurants will occupy between 1,500-2,400 square feet of space and include indoor and outdoor seating for as many as 80 customers. The new formats will also cater to off-premise sales with drive-thrus, designated curbside pick-up parking spaces, and take-out counters. In addition, the prototypes will feature enhanced digitized experiences – including digital menu boards and GPS-enabled curbside pick-up, all integrated with the company’s dynamic and versatile mobile app.

While the focus will lie in establishing free-standing locations, Chick N Max recognizes the potential for additional opportunities that can bring the brand’s unique offerings to a wider audience. Endcaps with drive-thrus and nontraditional locations in colleges, truck stops, gas stations, hospitals, and amusement parks will represent new targets.

Meanwhile, Chick N Max’s unique culinary experience that pushes the boundaries in the thriving chicken segment will remain the same.

Chick N Max offers 10 flavors of chef-crafted sandwiches, made with almond wood-smoked pulled chicken or fried tenders. Some of those sandwiches include the Chicken and Waffles, the Loaded Bama with white Bama BBQ sauce, coleslaw, dill pickles; the Smoked Chicken BLT with pepper jack cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, Max’s signature sauce and pickles; and the Sriracha Hot Honey, featuring hand-breaded tenders, buttermilk garlic sauce, sriracha hot honey, bread, and butter pickles on a brioche bun.

Chick N Max’s almond-wood smoked chicken, a flavor profile unique to the entire industry, can also meet the needs of a more health-conscious diner when served as smoked leg quarters, breast quarters, half-birds, or smoked wings.

Guests can complete their meal with a range of 10 homestyle sides including fries, onion rings, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes and smoked white beans, and 11 sauces that are made daily to ensure the highest quality and taste.

Including a franchise fee of $35,000, the total investment to open a Chick N Max restaurant ranges from $650,000 to $2,500,000.