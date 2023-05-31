H&H Bagels Fires Up Expansion Plans

H&H Bagels, an iconic New York City brand since 1972, is entering a new era of expansion in 2023, with agreements in place for 25 new restaurants across the country. Currently operating five locations in New York City, H&H Bagels is now expanding outside of the tri-state area for the first time, opening new company-owned and franchised locations in Florida, California, Washington, D.C., Virginia, Illinois, and Connecticut. A company-owned location will also open at the newly remodeled Penn Station in New York City later this year.

With its national franchise program, H&H Bagels empowers entrepreneurs to open a turnkey business operation with strong consumer demand. The beloved brand has built a robust following over the last five decades, known for its legendary bagels and high-quality premium offerings. In recent years, due to the immense growth in its nationwide shipping and global wholesale business, H&H Bagels has established an even larger following around the world.

“We’re excited to bring our legendary New York City bagels to cities across the country as part of our expansion plan,” says Jay Rushin, Chief Executive Officer of H&H Bagels. “With each new company-owned and franchise location, we are looking forward to welcoming new customers to the H&H family, while working with like-minded entrepreneurs who are eager to bring an iconic brand and an authentic New York City bagel to cities all across the country.”

H&H Bagels Locations Under Development:

Los Angeles, California (5-unit franchise development agreement)

Tampa, Florida (5-unit franchise development agreement)

Washington, D.C., Northern Virginia, Norfolk/Virginia Beach, Virginia (10-unit franchise development agreement)

Boca Raton, Florida (franchise)

West Palm Beach, Florida (company-owned)

Stamford, Connecticut (franchise)

Chicago, Illinois (company-owned)

Penn Station, New York, New York (company-owned)

The first H&H Bagel franchise location will be in Boca Raton, Florida which is expected to open in the third quarter of 2023. In addition, the first company-owned locations outside of New York City will be in West Palm Beach, Florida at NORA, the redevelopment of West Palm Beach’s warehouse district and in Chicago, Illinois in Fulton Market. H&H Bagels’ sixth New York City location is expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2023 in the newly renovated Penn Station.

To support national expansion, H&H Bagels is opening a 20,000-square-foot bakery facility in Woodside, Queens. This new facility will provide the brand’s bagels worldwide, utilizing the original recipe and the same artisanal water bagel method that the company has used for over 50 years.

H&H Bagels has many more company-owned and franchised locations under development, which will be announced later this year.