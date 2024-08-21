HTeaO, the nation’s leading iced tea franchise, announced its newest fall seasonal additions, giving a fresh twist to the autumn flavor craze: Dirty Chai Apple Crisp, Mocha Butter Pecan, Texas Pecan Batch Brew, and Just Dessert Carrot Cake Cupcake. Launching Thursday, September 5, 2024, these limited-time offerings provide a Texas-inspired alternative to the classic pumpkin spice craze.

The Dirty Chai Apple Crisp and Mocha Butter Pecan seasonal drinks will feature Free Rein Coffee Company’s Homestead blend and will be available both iced and hot. Additionally, HTeaO has added Free Rein’s Texas Pecan Batch Brew in stores for a limited time. Since May 2024, HTeaO has been serving a variety of coffee beverages that contain two of Free Rein Coffee Company’s premium grade blends: Homestead and American Dirt.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on offering unique flavors, and as we approach fall, it’s the perfect time to shake things up a bit,” said Heath Nielsen, President of HTeaO. “While pumpkin has its place, here in Texas, we do things a little differently. With our new Texas Pecan flavor, we’re confident that our customers will find these drinks to be a delightful seasonal treat.”

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with Free Rein Coffee Company. Their commitment to quality and flavor aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our customers with the best possible experience,” added Nielsen.

“You haven’t tasted a Pecan until you’ve tasted a Texas Pecan,” said Cole Hauser, co-founder of Free Rein Coffee. “I’m an American Dirt guy – black, no sugar. But our Texas Pecan blend…that’s my go to in the Fall.”

The new fall flavor drink options will join HTeaO’s existing coffee lineup and be available until December 2024. This push is part of HTeaO’s ongoing effort to adapt and innovate, ensuring a unique experience for customers and strengthening its position in the competitive beverage market.

This announcement follows HTeaO’s successful collaboration with Just Desserts, which has brought premium single-serve cupcakes to its stores nationwide. By introducing these new flavors, HTeaO continues to highlight its commitment to offering high-quality, delicious options for every taste.