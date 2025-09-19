Jimmy John’s, the sandwich shop obsessed with quality, fast and fresh sandwiches, will open the doors of its first location in Winnipeg on September 19 at 11:00 AM CST. Celebrations for the new store, located at 1740 Pembina Highway, include a free sandwich for the first 100 customers in-store only, not available through the drive-thru.

“Jimmy John’s is a real gem in our restaurant roster,” says Peter Mammas, the visionary behind Jimmy John’s introduction to Canada and expansion. “We’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – we bring the bread, the flavors and the value offering, you bring the appetite. As we expand to new cities and communities, you have my assurance we’ll be working non-stop to keep the integrity of this winning formula.”

In addition to a complete menu of sandwiches that includes signature options like Beach Club, Club Lulu, and Italian Night Club, as well as classics like The Pepe, J.J.B.L.T., and Turkey Tom, the shop features a drive-through window.

Jimmy John’s is known for using premium meats, fresh vegetables sliced in-house daily, and bread that’s baked fresh throughout the day. Guests can customize their order with fresh-baked bread or opt for the carb-conscious “Unwich” lettuce wrap. Unique to Canada, Jimmy John’s sandwiches can be toasted upon request. The brand also offers Jimmy Chips, kettle-cooked potato chips made fresh and seasoned to perfection.

Jimmy John’s will open two other Winnipeg locations this fall – one at 1430 Ellice Avenue and another at 360 Broadway. For more information, follow Jimmy John’s on Instagram at instagram.com/jimmyjohns.ca, visit JimmyJohns.ca or come into the new location at 1740 Pembina Highway.