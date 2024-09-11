Juice It Up!, one of the nation’s leading handcrafted smoothie, raw juice, acai and superfruit bowl chains, has opened in Burbank, California, increasing the brand’s Los Angeles County footprint to seven locations. The restaurant is owned and operated by franchisee Petros Hovhannisyan, who is embarking on his franchise journey with Juice It Up! and plans to expand the brand’s presence further throughout Los Angeles’ San Fernando Valley. Located at Plaza del Sol near the Hollywood Burbank Airport, Juice It Up! is now serving its full menu of deliciously flavorful and fresh-squeezed raw juices, blended-to-order smoothies and açaí and superfruit bowls to locals and visitors alike.

“I am incredibly happy to be opening my first Juice It Up! location in Burbank, a community I know and love that serves as home to the entertainment industry,” said Hovhannisyan. “Now that our new location is officially open, we plan to engage with the Burbank community by partnering with schools, businesses, and community and local organizations to share the brand’s popular juices, smoothies and bowls and motto of ‘Live Life Juiced!’”

Across its nearly 100 locations, Juice It Up! boasts a menu focused on flavor and functionality — crafted not only to taste great but also to support an active lifestyle. As an innovator of acai and other superfruits and functional food science, the brand has long been a leader in the acai bowl and beverage sector with a wealth of smoothie, bowl, juice and snack options. For nearly three decades, Juice It Up! has helped guests “Live Life Juiced!,” a motto that underscores the brand’s commitment to providing products geared to fuel each day.

Juice It Up! continues to attract franchise partners that value franchise opportunities that offer relatively lower costs of development, attractive and simplified food costs and a lighter labor model compared to many other franchised restaurants, especially in new, untapped markets. Juice It Up! invites qualified franchisees to explore how they can benefit from partnering with a thriving brand in the popular smoothie, bowl and raw juice segment, especially as the demand for fresh and convenient menu options continues to grow across the United States.

Juice It Up!’s new Burbank store is located at 10970 Sherman Way, Suite #103, and can be reached at (818) 562-7109. The location is open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.