KFC Says its Sold 100 Million Nuggets in Eight Weeks

Since adding Kentucky Fried Chicken Nuggets to its menus nationwide less than 8 weeks ago, KFC said it has sold more than 100 million KFC Nuggets in the U.S.

KFC Nuggets are made with 100 percent white meat and hand-breaded with KFC's unique Original Recipe of 11 herbs and spices.

These chicken nuggets are available at participating KFC restaurants nationwide, in a la carte (5-, 8-, 12- or 36-piece) and combo options. Those who haven’t tasted them yet can try them for just $2.99 for a 5-pc. at some locations (prices vary across locations; tax extra