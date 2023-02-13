    Long John Silver's Releases Specials for Lenten Season

    Industry News | February 13, 2023
    Long John Silver's Lenten Season special.
    Long John Silver's
    It will be available until April 23.

    This Lenten season, Long John Silver’s is making it easier than ever for customers to savor high-quality shrimp and seafood at unbeatable prices. Starting Feb. 13, Long John Silver’s is serving up shrimp-tastic $6 Shrimp Baskets, scrumptious $10 Shrimp  Sea-Shares, and its famous Fish & Shrimp Family Feast. Guests are invited to treasure more  time with their crew and let Long John Silver’s do the cooking! 

    From Feb. 13 through April 23, customers can set sail to their local Long John Silver’s to catch  these deals:  

     

    $6 Shrimp Baskets–Three shrimply delicious choices! 

    Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice  with one side 

    Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered in house with our signature  recipe and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies 

    Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Crispy popcorn shrimp served with your choice  of one side and two hushpuppies 

     

    $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Back by popular demand! 

    15-Piece Grilled Shrimp 

    15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp 

    Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp 

     

    Fish & Shrimp Family Feast – End meal-time mutiny!  

    Kick off your meal with 12 batter-dipped shrimp, then dive into eight pieces of  hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, two family-size sides, and eight  hushpuppies. 

     

    To make the seafood experience even more accessible, Long John Silver’s will offer free delivery on orders of $15 or more every Sunday through Thursday, starting Feb. 26 through April 6. Delivery orders can be conveniently placed through DoorDash, UberEATS, or GrubHub.  

    “We believe the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be available to everyone  from sea to mouth-watering sea,” says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “Our Lenten shrimp and seafood specials will help you  satisfy your crew without breaking the treasure chest!” 

    Customers can catch these great deals by coasting down to their local Long John Silver’s or ordering online at LJSilvers.com

