Long John Silver's Releases Specials for Lenten Season

This Lenten season, Long John Silver’s is making it easier than ever for customers to savor high-quality shrimp and seafood at unbeatable prices. Starting Feb. 13, Long John Silver’s is serving up shrimp-tastic $6 Shrimp Baskets, scrumptious $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares, and its famous Fish & Shrimp Family Feast. Guests are invited to treasure more time with their crew and let Long John Silver’s do the cooking!

From Feb. 13 through April 23, customers can set sail to their local Long John Silver’s to catch these deals:

● $6 Shrimp Baskets–Three shrimply delicious choices!

• Six-Piece Grilled Shrimp: Seasoned, grilled, and served on a bed of savory rice with one side

• Six-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp: Hand-battered in house with our signature recipe and served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies

• Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp: Crispy popcorn shrimp served with your choice of one side and two hushpuppies

● $10 Shrimp Sea-Shares – Back by popular demand!

• 15-Piece Grilled Shrimp

• 15-Piece Batter-Dipped Shrimp

• Shareable serving of Crispy Breaded Popcorn Shrimp

● Fish & Shrimp Family Feast – End meal-time mutiny!

• Kick off your meal with 12 batter-dipped shrimp, then dive into eight pieces of hand-battered, wild-caught Alaska pollock, two family-size sides, and eight hushpuppies.

To make the seafood experience even more accessible, Long John Silver’s will offer free delivery on orders of $15 or more every Sunday through Thursday, starting Feb. 26 through April 6. Delivery orders can be conveniently placed through DoorDash, UberEATS, or GrubHub.

“We believe the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be available to everyone from sea to mouth-watering sea,” says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver’s. “Our Lenten shrimp and seafood specials will help you satisfy your crew without breaking the treasure chest!”

Customers can catch these great deals by coasting down to their local Long John Silver’s or ordering online at LJSilvers.com.