Pure Green, the functional wellness brand on a mission to build healthier communities through clean, nutrient-dense smoothies, açaí bowls, cold-pressed juices and wellness shots, is rapidly expanding its footprint and closing in on a major milestone: 100 open locations by early 2026. In just six months, the juice bar has grown from 43 to 70 open units — a 63% increase — and is on track to open three to five new stores each month through the end of the year.

Founded in New York City in 2014 and initially concentrated on the East Coast, Pure Green now operates in more than 25 states and is making significant headway on the West Coast. This year, the brand opened its first California location in Carlsbad and debuted in Seattle on June 28. Its Portland location, which has been open for over a year now, continues to perform well and reflects Pure Green’s growing traction across the West Coast.

Additional openings are planned across California in Thousand Oaks, San Luis Obispo, Granite Bay and Mission Viejo; in Florida in St. Pete, Lake Nona, North Naples, Fort Myers, Boynton Beach and Downtown Tampa; in Texas in Coppell, Plano, McKinney and Frisco; in Illinois on South Michigan Avenue; in New Jersey in Hoboken; in Pennsylvania in Wilkes-Barre; and in Tennessee in Nashville. Franchise development is also underway in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Virginia and Washington.

“This is the strongest growth period in our brand’s history — and it’s not by chance,” said Pure Green Founder and CEO Ross Franklin. “We’re listening closely to what our guests and franchise partners want and delivering innovation with purpose. Whether it’s our science-backed product development, loyalty technology or community partnerships, everything we do supports our mission to inspire healthier communities.”

The brand recently launched a new tiered loyalty program offering perks such as complimentary boosters, wellness shots and branded swag. Additionally, it is exploring RoundUp technology to integrate charitable giving through the newly formed Pure Green Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Pure Green’s product innovation is guided by a performance-based development process led by a team of expert dietitians. All items, including limited-time offerings, must meet rigorous nutritional standards and deliver exceptional taste. Recent launches include premium acai bowls with grass-fed, organic whey protein, a Chocolate Hazelnut Bowl made with stone-ground hazelnuts and raw cacao and the return of the Coconut Cherry Cloud Smoothie in partnership with Harmless Harvest. Collaborations with Disney are also ongoing.

On National Smoothie Day, Pure Green achieved the highest single-day sales in its franchise history — without offering any discounts. Instead, the brand pledged to donate one meal to Feeding America for every smoothie sold, resulting in 10,000 meals provided to families in need across the U.S. The overwhelming response underscored the strength of Pure Green’s guest community and a shared belief in the brand’s mission to build healthier, more connected communities through purposeful action.

To support its growth, Pure Green continues to strengthen its corporate infrastructure with key hires, including Director of Operations Richard Imbimbo, who previously oversaw 60 locations for a major brand, and a new technology manager to lead digital advancements systemwide.

Pure Green’s momentum has also earned national recognition, including placements on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list, Entrepreneur’s 2025 Franchise 500 and the QSR Magazine 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.