The holidays are in full sip at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard as the largest Italian Ice concept in the world unwraps a festive lineup. This season, Rita’s debuts its brand-new Peppermint Cold Brew Frozen Coffee and brings back its fan-favorite Peppermint Milkshake, both topped with whipped cream and a Crushed Peppermint Topping. These indulgent treats are your ticket to a winter wonderland, capturing the joy of the holidays in every sip. Enjoy these limited-time seasonal delights starting December 2!

The new Peppermint Cold Brew Frozen Coffee brings a refreshing twist to your go-to caffeinated beverage, blending the rich, smooth taste of cold brew coffee with a peppermint flavor for the ultimate holiday pick-me-up. Part of Rita’s Frozen Coffee lineup, this new treat offers guests a delicious combination of indulgence and energizing flavor. Crafted with Rita’s signature vanilla Italian Ice, creamy Frozen Custard, cold brew coffee, and a hint of peppermint, the Frozen Coffee is then topped off with whipped cream and a Crushed Peppermint Topping for a truly delicious experience.

For peppermint fans craving a more decadent treat, the Peppermint Milkshake features a creamy blend of Rita’s signature Vanilla Frozen Custard and crushed peppermint. Topped with whipped cream and a festive Crushed Peppermint Topping, this holiday treat ensures there is something for every peppermint lover to sip on!

“We wanted to bring the joy and nostalgia of the holiday season into every sip with the launch of our peppermint lineup,” said Madalyn Weintraub, Senior Director of Marketing at Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard. “Peppermint is such an iconic flavor for this time of year, and our new Frozen Coffee, alongside the return of our beloved Milkshake, put a fun and frosty twist on the classics our guests love.”

Looking for more sweetness? Download the Rita’s Ice app and start earning rewards on your purchases and receive a free small Ice just for signing up. Those who aren’t Rita’s loyalty members yet can download the Rita’s Ice app from the Apple or Google Play stores, or by visiting ritasice.com/app/. Join now to receive free treats, birthday rewards, exclusive app offers and more!

Rita’s signature Italian Ice is made fresh daily on-site and available in a rotating daily selection from over 80 flavors. Other menu items at Rita’s include creamy Frozen Custard, signature Gelati, Concretes, Frozen Coffee, Rita’s Blenders, Milkshakes and more.