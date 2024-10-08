Welcome spooky season with Scooter’s Coffee as we conjure up delightfully sweet treats to celebrate!



Introducing the limited-edition Trick or Treat Blender, a frightfully delicious blend of bold espresso, rich ice cream base, and smooth white mocha sauce. This festive drink is swirled with colorful chocolate gems blended into the drink, making it a flavor fest you don’t have to ring a doorbell to get your hands on. Topped with fluffy whipped cream and even more chocolate gems, this enchanting espresso blender is available for a limited time only, so hurry in to enjoy it before it vanishes!



Autumn indulgences don’t stop there! Pair the blender with our all-new Trick or Treat Cake Bite, a bite-sized delight packed with big flavor. We’ve mixed our classic white cake with rich chocolate frosting and crunchy peanut butter chocolate candies to create a blissful, festive bite. The cake bite is coated in smooth milk chocolate, filled with creamy caramel, and topped with even more crushed peanut butter chocolate candy pieces. It’s the perfect sweet companion for all fall festivities.



Both the Trick or Treat Blender and Trick or Treat Cake Bite join the rest of Scooter’s Coffee fall menu lineup featuring the Caramel Apple Smoothie, perfect for both adults and kids with the Lil’ Smiley Smoothie. Don’t forget all things pumpkin like the Pumpkin Caramelicious, or the Autumn Caramel Crunch, both available hot, iced, or blended.



All of these delicious drinks are available now at one of our 800+ Scooter’s Coffee locations for a limited time. Earn rewards when you scan or order ahead on the Scooter’s Coffee mobile app.