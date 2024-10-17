Voodoo Doughnut is turning up the spine-tingling sweet and spooky vibes this Halloween season with the launch of its Halloween Half Dozen and Trick-or-Treat Yourself community costume event.

Available October 24th through November 3rd, each Halloween doughnut is handcrafted with a wickedly delicious twist, conjuring the perfect mix of spooky and sweet that the iconic doughnut shop is known for:

Cravestone – An eerie tombstone-shaped bar oozing with sweet strawberry filling, cloaked in chocolate, and sprinkled with a crumble of chocolate cookie bits.

– An eerie tombstone-shaped bar oozing with sweet strawberry filling, cloaked in chocolate, and sprinkled with a crumble of chocolate cookie bits. Rest in Pieces – Drenched in decadent chocolate frosting, smothered with peanut butter candy, and splattered with smooth peanut butter.

– Drenched in decadent chocolate frosting, smothered with peanut butter candy, and splattered with smooth peanut butter. Stuffed Pumpkin – Packed with creamy pumpkin Bavarian cream and carved with a one-of-a-kind Jack-O-Lantern face.

– Packed with creamy pumpkin Bavarian cream and carved with a one-of-a-kind Jack-O-Lantern face. Dashing Pumpkin – Pumpkin spice cake brought to life with a luscious layer of cream cheese frosting and topped with festive fall sprinkles.

– Pumpkin spice cake brought to life with a luscious layer of cream cheese frosting and topped with festive fall sprinkles. Halloween Sprinkle Cake – A monstrously delicious cake doughnut smothered in a spooky sprinkle storm to summit the Halloween spirit.

– A monstrously delicious cake doughnut smothered in a spooky sprinkle storm to summit the Halloween spirit. Voodoo Doll –Dipped in rich chocolate frosting, filled with blood-red raspberry, and dressed up in a haunting new look.

“What better place to spend Halloween than at Voodoo?” said Chris Schultz, CEO of Voodoo Doughnut. “Our team crushed it and we can’t wait to share with our fans.”

Trick-or-Treat Yourself Costume Giveaway

Show up and show off your spooky side. Guests who visit their local Voodoo Doughnut in their best (or worst) costume on October 31st will receive one free Halloween doughnut of their choice from the Halloween Half Dozen. Offer available in-store only at all participating Voodoo Doughnut locations from 6 am to close.