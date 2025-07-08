Wienerschnitzel, the world’s largest hot dog franchise, has officially kicked off a major growth opportunity on the East Coast with a seven-unit development deal in Norfolk and Richmond, Virginia, markets. Spearheading this new expansion for the brand is veteran franchisee, Leon Dickey.

Prior to joining Wienerschnitzel, Dickey owned and operated multiple McDonald’s restaurants in the Tidewater market. During his time with the iconic brand, including roots working in the kitchen, to an executive level at corporate, he gained extensive experience in day-to-day operations and team leadership, making him the ideal franchisee to introduce Wienerschnitzel to Virginia.

“Wienerschnitzel immediately stuck out to me for its unique positioning and operational efficiencies, and I knew I wanted to be the one to bring it to Virginia,” said Dickey. “The brand has an extremely loyal following out West, and I believe it’s perfectly poised to resonate with guests here as well. There’s nothing like it in the market—and I’m confident that the combination of craveable menu items and its scalable model will set us up for long-term success. I have no doubt this will lead to continued growth for Wienerschnitzel on the East Coast.”

This announcement comes amid a period of exceptional growth for the brand. Expanding into new markets on the East Coast opens new opportunities for the nationally recognized restaurant to reach new audiences. Coupled with a recent agreement to open locations inside Walmart stores and engagement with additional non-traditional growth channels, this East Coast deal further strengthens Wienerschnitzel’s strategic development plans.

“This is a major milestone for Wienerschnitzel as we expand to the East Coast,” said Ted Milburn, Director of Franchise Development for Wienerschnitzel. “Entering Virginia with a seasoned, rock-solid operator who has a strong background in running successful restaurants gives us tremendous confidence in the future of this market. It’s a big step in our national growth strategy and the beginning of exciting momentum beyond our traditional footprint.”

The Wienerschnitzel locations in Virginia will feature the brand’s full menu, including iconic items like the Chili Cheese Dog, Junkyard Dog, chili cheese fries, jalapeño poppers, and Tastee Freez soft serve desserts. As the brand looks to scale its presence, these partnerships provide a blueprint for future growth while maintaining its iconic brand appeal.

There are 340 franchised Wienerschnitzel locations in operation throughout 13 states and more than 50 units in various stages of development across the United States. Wienerschnitzel is looking for experienced multi-unit operators and highly successful entrepreneurs to be a part of its franchise family.