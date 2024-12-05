Ziggi’s Coffee, one of America’s leading specialty franchised concepts dedicated to serving only the finest roasted coffee, uniquely handcrafted beverages and wide variety of eats and treats, today announced it will officially open the doors of its new shop, located at 1659 Arbala Road in Sulphur Springs, on Tuesday, December 10 at 6:00 AM. The new location is expected to add approximately 25 new jobs to the local economy.

Owned and operated by local franchisees Malachi and Drea Sandoval, the new Ziggi’s Coffee location is a drive-thru coffee shop designed specifically to accommodate and meet the needs of customers on-the-go. Ziggi’s Coffee offers a robust beverage lineup including specialty coffees, chai and teas, Fresherz, Energy Infusions, smoothies, Italian sodas and more. The brand also serves a variety of tasty food items – from sweet to savory – that will satisfy any craving throughout the day, from breakfast sandwiches, burritos and paninis to baked goods like breads, cinnamon rolls, scones, cookies and cake pops.

“This will be our fourth Ziggi’s Coffee location in the great Lonestar State and we’re so incredibly proud to have franchisees such as Malachi and Drea helping us expand in the southern US,” said Brandon Knudsen, Ziggi’s Coffee Co-Founder and CEO. “Guests are in for a real treat with the Sandovals’ Ziggi’s Coffee location, not just because of the high-quality drinks and food they’ll now be able to get on-the-go, but for how vested they are as entrepreneurs in the success and growth of the surrounding communities. Sulphur Springs couldn’t ask for a better small business partner.”

Perfectly located at the intersection of Wildcat Way and Arbala Road, the newly constructed, 650 sq. ft. Ziggi’s Coffee drive-thru will cater to those on-the-go in the bustling community and of course those passing through. Ziggi’s Coffee is on a mission to elevate the standard of service within the coffee shop industry. From specializing in a variety of great-tasting menu items to providing fast and friendly service, Ziggi’s Coffee is focused on creating a positive, experience that is faster, more authentic, and convenient for the demand of consumers seeking higher-quality coffee and food options on-the-go. In addition to its distinctive menu and superior service, Ziggi’s Coffee is committed to making a positive difference in the local communities it serves.

“We’re thrilled to finally bring Sulphur Springs what Drea and I believe is the best coffee in the world,” said Malachi Sandoval, local franchise owner, Ziggi’s Coffee of Sulphur Springs. “This is our home, and it’s quite a rewarding feeling to open a business and serve the community where we live, and where our children go to school. We’re looking forward to Tuesday and to being part of growing the Ziggi’s Coffee brand here in Texas.”

The hours of operation for Ziggi’s Coffee of Sulphur Springs are 6 AM – 6 PM daily.

To earn rewards and access to exclusive offers, join Ziggi’s Rewards program at www.ziggiscoffee.com/rewards.