Can Papa John’s Be as Big as Domino’s?

Rob Lynch didn’t get it. Fresh on the CEO job in summer 2019, the message internally was the pizza chain had bumped its ceiling. It was built out.

At the time, Papa John’s boasted roughly 3,400 restaurants. Two of its biggest competitors—Domino’s and Pizza Hut—were well over 6,000. And the other pillar of the pizza sector’s “Big 4,” Little Caesars, had north of 4,000.

Lynch, who came over from Arby’s, was handed oversized maps of every market across the country. They showed “everything was taken.”

“Then I said, well, we need new maps,” Lynch says.

He started with asking Amanda Clark to join the company in February 2020. As EVP of Restaurant Experience at Taco Bell, Clark led design, consumer-facing tech, marketing, merchandising, and new concepts and company development across 7,000 locations. Before, she helped Taco Bell deliver more net new stores than any other quick-serve in North America as SVP of development. Clark and Lynch also shared a stop at Procter & Gamble.

What Clark did at Papa John’s was introduce development capabilities driven by analytical tools capable of leveraging the company’s sales, population, and demographic data. And in the end, produce a completely remapped look at the U.S.

“Before [we did that] operators were being told there wasn’t really anywhere for them to go build,” Lynch says.

Now? “We think can build another 2,000 to 3,000 restaurants in the United States, for sure,” he says.

Lynch sees no reason Papa John’s can’t be the size of Pizza Hut or Domino’s. “Everything is in place for us to be able to go out and grow as fast or faster than all of our competitors,” he says. “It really just comes down to us having the determination to do it.”

That latter part might be where Papa John’s has changed most since Lynch’s arrival. In the first half of 2021, the company posted 123 net openings (68 in Q1 and 55 in Q2). The total figure was a record for Papa John’s and began to cut through the chain’s development fog. It had fallen into a pattern of opening a “fair amount of restaurants,” while also closing “a lot of restaurants,” Lynch explains. And then it shifted more toward closures in 2018 as the company’s struggles peaked. Papa John’s shuttered 128 North America units that fiscal calendar versus 79 opens. From Q4 2017 to Q2 2019, same-store sales ran negative for seven straight periods. The brand was still trying to shake a multi-year malaise brought on by an ugly breakup with founder John Schnatter. Beyond that, the company’s menu innovation and development strategy were idling. Lynch, from Papadias to Epic Stuffed Crust, tackled the first setback. The company introduced garlic parmesan crust about 90 days after Lynch joined—the first time Papa John’s added to its six-ingredient, never-frozen original pizza dough in company history. It hasn’t let up since.

The development angle, however, took more time. Papa John’s had to build infrastructure to support sustainable, significant unit expansion. This way, it wouldn’t simply increase the number of restaurants it was constructing, but also the number of net new locations. It needed tools to identify sites and corporate support to help franchisees set up units.

More vital than all of that, though, Papa John’s had to fix its unit-level economics and make the growth proposition an alluring one. And also, get sales going enough to keep restaurants from closing alongside new openings, and move away from the zero-sum reality of the late 2010s.

Papa John’s was making progress ahead of COVID, but the pandemic climate and how it boosted pizza brands blazed the recovery. North America same-store sales climbed 5.2 percent in Q2, which pulled back, totals a 33 percent two-year stack following last year’s record 28 percent increase.

Average-unit volumes have continued to lift as well, and are now eclipsing $1 million, with much of the growth flowing through to unit profitability, the company said.

“We’re seeing the performance of our restaurants change dramatically over the last 18–24 months,” Lynch says. “Unit economics are fantastic. Couple that with really low-cost of entry to build one of these things relative to a full-service drive-thru standalone [quick-service] restaurant and all of sudden you start having a very attractive model for both current and new franchisees.” The total investment to get a standard Papa John's franchise going is $198,130–$743,930.